Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2017

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX: SEC) today reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $42.7 million or $15.40 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2017. This compares to a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $14.7 million or $5.22 per share for the same period in 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the net income attributable to owners of the parent was $90.5 million or $32.64 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($40.1 million) or ($14.24) per share the prior year.

Contacts:

George Malikotsis

Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082





More information:

http://www.senvest.com/



PressRelease by

Senvest Capital Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/11/2017 - 20:01

Language: English

News-ID 556279

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Senvest Capital Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease