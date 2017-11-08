Halitron, Inc. Forms Strategic Acquisition Team

Assembles Sophisticated Group with Beverage, Manufacturing, Medical and Financial Experience

(firmenpresse) - NEWTOWN, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Halitron, Inc. (the "Company," "Halitron") (OTC PINK: HAON), a multisector holding company, assembles a group of highly successful professionals to achieve strategic acquisitions and operations of companies within specific hyper growth sectors of the marketplace. This includes niche players in the beverage, manufacturing and medical industries.

Please visit to learn more.

Halitron, Inc., a multisector holding company, is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, and then rolling them into an efficient, low-cost operating infrastructure. Management targets operating entities that can either benefit from current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and offer an additional product or service to scale existing operations. For more information on Halitron, Inc., please visit: .

Halitron is neither an underwriter as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Halitron, Inc is neither an underwriter as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron, Inc. is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron, Inc. is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

Halitron Investor Relations



3 Simms Lane, Suite 2F, Newtown, CT 06470

1-877-710-9873





More information:

http://www.halitroninc.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/11/2017 - 21:00

Language: English

News-ID 556285

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Halitron, Inc.

Stadt: NEWTOWN, CT





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease