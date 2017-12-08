UC Point is expanding its international presence and starts operations in Latin America

(firmenpresse) - Cologne, 10th August, 2017. UC Point, one of the worldwide leading providers of global Unified Communications & Collaboration services, is expanding its international business and starting official operations in Mexico. The location, which was previously one of the hubs to provide global customer support, has now become an independent company. The newly founded "UC Point S. de R.L. de C.V. bundles all sales and service activities for the Latin American market from Mexico.



The steady expansion of the new location in Mexico City emphasizes the sustainable growth of UC Point in South America and is a clear commitment to the local market. "Mobile work has long been a global trend. In order to be able to seamlessly work together individual users and teams need innovative productivity and collaboration tools, explains Markus P. Keller, CEO and founder of UC Point. "The Latin American market is very open and extremely interested in modern UCC strategies. We address this need with our services around Skype for Business and Microsoft Office 365. From our new location in Mexico City, we can not only offer a direct touch to our current and prospective customers in Mexico but also serve all of Latin America.



Being a specialist in Unified Communications & Collaboration from the very first hour, UC Point has already built a global brand and supports customers worldwide in the development, implementation and support of a seamless communications strategy - on premise, hybrid or from the cloud. The comprehensive portfolio covers a variety of products and services, ranging from network analysis to 24/7 worldwide Skype for Business support and comprehensive consulting and managed services for Skype for Business, Office 365, and conferencing solutions.



Some of the highest Microsoft certifications highlight the competences of UC Point, including being the first Microsoft Global Premier Support Lync Partner and Microsoft Skype for Business Partner for new meetings and voice services. UC Point was furthermore inducted to the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Program and is also named an official Skype Operations Framework partner. With the opening of new business locations in Mexico, UC Point can now add another certification to its list: just recently, the company has been recognized as Microsoft partner for enterprise voice in Latin America.









UC Point, founded in 1998, is a leading provider of global Unified Communications & Collaboration services. The holistic service offerings include managed services, as well as, dedicated offerings such as network analysis, Skype for Business roll out support, and worldwide 24/7 premier support. In 2012, UC Point was elected as the first worldwide Microsoft Global Premier Support Lync Partner. Three years later, the award winning company is named a Microsoft Skype for Business Partner for new meetings and voice services in Office 365. Today, UC Point has become a market leader for Skype for Business and Enterprise Voice with a customer base in over 60 countries. For further information, please visit www.uc-point.com or follow us on Twitter.

