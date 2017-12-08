Nobesity Conducted 14th Consecutive Monthly Patient Support Program On 30th July

Nobesity, one of the best Bariatric Surgery Centres in India has held their 14th consecutive Monthly support meeting on 30th July for patients who have already undergone surgery and those who are considering Bariatric Surgery. This meeting's agenda to make patients aware about how to manage back pain through simple exercises.

Bariatric Surgery, 12th Aug, 2017: Nobesity is a very reputed Bariatric surgery center in India that has successfully treated more than 3000 Bariatric patients till now. Apart from Bariatric treatment, Nobesity also specializes in other treatments like Laparoscopic Surgery, Gastric Surgery, Mini Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastronomy, BPD Surgery and a lot more.



Nobesity also has the best support group program in the country which is free-of-charge and life-long for patients who have undergone Bariatric surgery as well as other centres. These meetings are held on last Saturday of every month at Nobesity centre at Columbia Asia Hospital, Ahmedabad.



On 30th July of 2017 Nobesity held their 14th consecutive monthly support meeting. This support program was focused to make patients aware about how to manage back pain through simple exercises.



Nearly 100 patients attended this program to take the treatment session which was highly beneficial for the patients. Dr. Manish Khaitan, the leader of Bariatric Surgery and Laparoscopic Surgery started the program with welcome. The guest speaker for the day was Dr. Raj Singh Shekhawat, a renowned physiotherapist.



Dr. Raj Singh Shekhawat in his lecture also demonstrated different exercises and other important steps that one can to follow to manage back pain successfully. Patients operated at Nobesity were also offered with free BMD (Bone Mineral Density) Test.



Nobesity takes its pride for conducting such support programs every month on the last Sunday to support patients. The next support program of Nobesity will be held on 27th August 2017 where the doctors will discuss on some other important health topics. Anyone who is interested to attend the meeting can register with Nobesity Bariatric Surgery Center. For more details call: +91-9925558543 or visit: http://www.nobesity.in



About Company: Nobesity is one of the most reputed Bariatric surgery center in India that provides high quality Bariatric and Laparoscopic treatment through specialized doctors and surgeons of India.





Contact Details

Dr Manish Khaitan

Director Nobesity Center

Columbia Asia Hospital

Hebatpur Road

Thaltej, S.G High Way

Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059

Phone: +91-9925558543, +91-8999949999

Email: info(at)bariatricsurgeon.co.in







http://www.nobesity.in



Columbia Asia Hospital

