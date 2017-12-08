Dr. Abhay Agrawal now available at 3 Locations in Mumbai for Specialized Bariatric & Laparoscopic Surgery Treatment

Dr. Abhay Agrawal is the leading Bariatric surgeons in India with specialization in different Bariatric treatments including Sleeve Gastrectomy, Ileal Transposition (Diabetes Surgery), Roux- en- y Gastric Bypass and more.



Dr. Abhay Agrawal, 12 August, 2017: Obesity has reached pandemic proporitions in India. India is one of the top 3 countries in terms of obese population. However the good news is that Bariatric Surgery is established as the most scientific and long term soultion for people suffering from obesity and its 60 different types of comorbidities including Diabetes, Heart Diseases, Sleep Apnea and Infertility to name the few.



Dr. Abhay Agrawal is one of the most experienced Bariatric surgeons in India with specialization in different Bariatric treatments including Sleeve Gastrectomy, Ileal Transposition (Diabetes Surgery), Roux- en- y Gastric Bypass, Mini Gastric Bypass and more. He is also an eminent leader in Laparoscopic Surgery.



Dr. Agrawal is the first surgeon to perform Sleeve Gastrectomy in Mumbai in the year 2002 and has performed nearly 4000 Laparoscopic Bariatric surgeries till now as reported, which makes him a global expert in this field.



Dr. Abhay Agrawal is accredited as International Surgeon of Excellence by Surgical Review Corporation USA. He is not only known as an excellent surgeon but also he inspires his patients with his own fitness regime, regular exercise and healthy diet.



Good news to patients is that Dr. Agrawal is now available at 3 locations in Mumbai- Agrawal Clinic Malad East Mumbai, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Tardeo Mumbai and SevenHills Hospital, Anderi East Mumbai. Anyone looking for Bariatric or Laparoscopic surgery can contact in any of these three places to get an appointment with Dr. Agrawal. To know more, visit: http://obesitysurgeryindia.net/know-your-doctor.html



About Company: Centre For Obesity and Diabetes Control is a Center of Excellence by Dr. Abhay Agrawal where he treats patients with different obesity related diseases including Laparoscopic Surgery, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and more.



