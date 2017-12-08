Business News


Iran theocracy

In Iran, a Janus-faced society, snitching is a national sport. Hypocrisy is a synonym to pragmatism to survive and comply with Amre be Ma'aroof. | Chronicles from Iran.

ID: 556295
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - In Iran, a Janus-faced society, snitching is a national sport. Hypocrisy is a synonym to pragmatism to survive and comply with Amre be Ma'aroof. | Chronicles from Iran.



More information:
http://www.pedziran.com/english/iran-snitching-a-national-sport-ii/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: thomasshaw9688
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/12/2017 - 19:53
Language: English
News-ID 556295
Character count: 338
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Iran theocracy

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z