Kids Learn Acting In Safe Brooklyn Environment At Leif's Improv Playhouse For Boosting Self Confidence

A new improv course for children has been launched by Brooklyn drama and acting school, Leifâs Improv Playhouse. It can help children to come out of their shell, boosting self confidence and esteem.
More information can be found at: http://leifsimprovplayhouse.com.
Many children find it difficult to break out of their shell, or retreat into themselves with shyness when confronted with situations that make them uncomfortable. This shyness can follow them through school, and often make it harder for them to make friends.
Sometimes this can simply be a result of them not knowing how to channel their energy into something creative or positive, while other times it can be nervousness and fear of making a fool of themselves.
Taking improv classes at Leifs in Brooklyn can help children to break out of this cycle, developing their social skills and confidence in a safe, fun, positive and creative environment.
When children take improv courses at Leifs Improv Playhouse, they are encouraged to explore their creative side, and take chances with their acting and performing. The Playhouse uses improvisational exercises and acting based games to help students discover and develop their creative skills.
The school for acting is open to teens and adults alongside the childrens classes, with a wide range of classes available to suit all tastes. These ongoing or seasonal classes cover improvisation, traditional acting, on camera training, scene study and more.
The school was founded by Leif Riddell, a professional working actor, writer, director and life coach who takes great pride in helping people to develop their acting skills and boost their self esteem and confidence.
Full details of the courses provided at the Brooklyn school for learning improv and acting can be found on the website above, where interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided and learn more about the modules theyre interested in.
