Latest assistive technology on display at Hearing & Health Expo Canberra

Hearing-impaired, deaf communities and hearing service providers looking for the latest information on deafness and hearing care all under one roof, can register to attend the 2017â Hearing Awareness Week's DRCâ Hearing & Health Expo in Canberra

(firmenpresse) - Hearing-impaired, deaf communities and hearing service providers looking for the latest information on deafness and hearing care all under one roof, can register to attend the 2017 Hearing Awareness Week's DRC Hearing & Health Expo scheduled for between 10:30AM-3:00PM on Thursday 24 August 2017 at the Canberra Helenic Club..



Helen King Hearing Solutions provides hearing hearing aids in Canberra, is exhibiting at this year's event,



Over 40 exhibitors will attend to showcase the latest in hearing and assistive technology and general health information. Key speakers will provide in depth information on topics of interest.



Hearing loss affects one in six Australians, from newborn babies to the elderly Hearing Awareness Week is an opportunity to focus on the needs of the one in six people who are Deaf or hearing impaired or have a chronic ear disorder. It is also an opportunity to explain to all Australians the risks associated with long-term exposure to excessive noise, often in the workplace



Innovation, Technology and Digital Hearing Aids As technology advances, many people with hearing loss benefit from hearing aids and cochlear implants. These innovations have made a positive difference in the way that people with hearing loss communicate.



Full details on the event can be found on the ACT Deafness Resource Centre website at http://www.actdrc.org.au/



When asked about the reasons behind exhibiting at this event, Helen King said "The 2017 EXPO draws attention to issues and concerns of the Deaf and hearing impaired. It hosts an exciting program of speakers and exhibitions. It is a once in a year opportunity for the hearing-impaired and Deaf communities and the organisations that provide their services to meet in the one place. Join in, and help celebrate the diversity of community.



The Helen King Hearing Solutions website has more detail about assistive listening devices and hearing support services in Canberra.





Interested parties can visit the website at: http://hkhearingsolutions.com.au[.](http://hkhearingsolutions.com.au)





More information:

http://hkhearingsolutions.com.au



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Helen King Hearing Solutions

http://hkhearingsolutions.com.au

PressRelease by

Helen King Hearing Solutions

Requests:

Helen King Hearing Solutions

http://hkhearingsolutions.com.au

+61-2-6162-4545

1/30 Bougainville Street

Griffith

Australia

Date: 08/13/2017 - 14:59

Language: English

News-ID 556299

Character count: 2418

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Helen King Hearing Solutions

Ansprechpartner: Helen King

Stadt: Griffith

Telefon: +61-2-6162-4545



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 13/08/2017



Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease