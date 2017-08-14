Crown Bioscience Announces Second Quarter Results, Appoints Dr. Yangzhou Wang as Sr. VP of Global Operations

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554)
and a global drug discovery and development services company providing
translational platforms to advance oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic
disease research, today announces its results for the second quarter ending June
30, 2017.
CrownBio is pleased to report that second quarter results showed strong revenue
and profit growth. Revenue grew by 33% to $18.9 million while operating profit
increased to $2.05 million after tax. Year-to-date (YTD) revenue echoes the
upward trend with 37% revenue growth over 2016 and $2.57 million after tax
operating profit. For shareholders, Crown's success translates to an exponential
increase in earnings-per-share (EPS), delivering five times last year's EPS.
CrownBio also announces today the appointment of Yangzhou Wang, Ph.D., one of
the industry's preeminent operational scientists, as Senior Vice President of
Global Operations.
"We are thrilled to bring Dr. Wang onboard," said Dr. Jean-Pierre Wery, CEO of
CrownBio. "CrownBio is experiencing tremendous, sustained growth which has led
to the expansion to eight offices worldwide. With our sustained success, Dr.
Wang's outstanding scientific expertise and international experience will
further strengthen our global operational excellence."
"I am very excited to join CrownBio," said Dr. Wang, "The impressive global
reach and scientifically advanced preclinical oncology, cardiovascular and
metabolic platform place it at the top of the industry, and make it the world's
leading company for acceleration of drug discovery and development." He
continued, "I have long admired CrownBio's growth, innovation and scientific
advancements and am looking forward to the extraordinary work we are going to
create together."
CrownBio also announces the retirement of Dr. Alex Wu and Bing Zhu from their
positions as President/Chief Strategic Officer and Chief Operating Officer. A
cofounder of CrownBio, Dr. Alex Wu has served as the CEO, President, and CSO of
CrownBio. Bing Zhu, the former Chief Financial Officer (2013 - 2016),
successfully led CrownBio into a publicly traded company.
"We are extremely grateful for the guidance and dedication both Dr. Wu and Mr.
Zhu have given to CrownBio. We remain confident that CrownBio will further our
success and commitment as the world's leading provider of innovative, efficient
preclinical and clinical solutions," said Dr. Wery.
About Yangzhou Wang, Ph.D.
With a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the State University of New York at
Buffalo, Dr. Yangzhou Wang specializes in mergers and acquisitions, business
integration and development. As the Vice President of International Sales and
Business Development at WuXi AppTec, he was the driving force behind the global
growth of the company's preclinical and clinical testing businesses. Dr. Wang
also spent a significant part of his career in academia, including serving as
the Manager at the Hewlett Packard Laboratories Advanced Studies Group, and as
an assistant professor at the Hauptman Woodward Medical Institute and the State
University of New York at Buffalo.
About Crown Bioscience Inc.
Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company
providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease
research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools,
Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.
Media Enquiries:
Jody Barbeau
Crown Bioscience Inc.
marketing(at)crownbio.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Crown Bioscience Inc. via GlobeNewswire
Date: 08/14/2017 - 06:00
Language: English
News-ID 556307
Character count: 4481
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Crown Bioscience Inc.
Stadt: Santa Clara
Number of hits: 61
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.