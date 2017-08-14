Targovax ASA: Invitation to second quarter and first half 2017 results presentation Thursday 24 August

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oslo, Norway, 14 August 2017 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage
company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors,
will announce its second quarter and first half 2017 results on Thursday, 24
August 2017. A presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and
the press will take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.
The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in
the Investors section from 07:00 CET.
Presentation
The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:
Hotel Continental
Stortingsgaten 24/26
0117 Oslo
The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through
www.targovax.com.
Conference call
At 14:00 CET (08:00 EST) the company will host a telephone conference which will
include a presentation of the results, followed by a Q&A session. Targovax's
management will present the Company. Call-in details can be found below.
Call-in numbers:
Norway Toll-Free Number: 800 19 747
Norway Toll Number: +47 2350 0559
UK Toll-Free Number: 08082370030
UK Toll Number: +44 2031394830
US Toll-Free Number: 1 866 928 7517
US Toll Number: +1 718 873 9077
Access code: 32191771#
Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead to complete your
registration.
See attached list for more dial-in numbers.
http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Access_List.pdf
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)
Phone: +47 995 13 891
Email: stiff(at)crux.no
Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44 20 3727 1000
Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com
About Targovax
Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax is a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing
novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid
tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic
fields in medicine.
The Company's development pipeline is based on two novel proprietary platforms:
The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses, an emerging class of
biological therapy. ONCOS exclusively uses an adenovirus that has been
engineered to be an immune activator that selectively target cancer cells. In
phase I it has shown to immune activate at lesional level which was associated
with clinical benefit. In an ongoing phase I trial in advanced melanoma we
expect important proof of concept data for checkpoint inhibitor refractory
patients.
The second platform, TG peptides (TG), solely targets tumors that express
mutated forms of the RAS protein. Mutations to this protein are common in many
cancers and are known to drive aggressive disease progression and treatment
resistance. There is a high unmet medical need for therapies that are effective
against tumors that express these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic
potential stems from its ability to enable a patient's immune system to identify
and then destroy tumors bearing any RAS mutations. In early 2017, key proof of
concept data for the TG platform from a clinical trial of TG01 in resected
pancreatic cancer patients showed encouraging overall survival and will give
guidance for the future clinical development of this platform.
Targovax's development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in
clinical development covering six indications.
Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and
have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective
manner. Additionally, Targovax has other products in early stages of
development.
In July 2016, the Company listed its shares on Oslo Axess. In March 2017, the
shares were upgraded to Oslo Børs, the main Oslo Stock Exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
