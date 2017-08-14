Highly sophisticated surface technology at Fabtech in Chicago

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - At this year's Fabtech show, Venjakob, the German manufacturer of complete finishing lines, demonstrates its expertise and excellence in coating via its US and Canadian subsidiaries Nutro Inc. located in Strongsville /Ohio and Venjakob North America Inc. located in Bolton/Ontario.

The main emphasis is on the very flexible entry-level model in automatic spray coating, the VEN SPRAY MINI, and on a coating solution consisting of a spray robot and a chain-on-edge- conveyor system. Both will be exhibited on booth # A 6484

In addition to the established dry separation systems in the finishing industry, Venjakob will be introducing an entirely new dry separation system at this trade show.

This system combines the advantages of a dry separation system (low purchase and operating costs, no unpleasant odors due to breakdown products) and the familiar arguments in favor of the water-backed system (clean booth and constant exhaust air capacity).

The new design is ideal for high and low paint throughput, and for high-quality finishes.

The new dry separation system is suitable for different paint systems and can be tested by potential customers in cooperation with their paint suppliers in our in-house demonstration center in Germany.

Cross-Industrial knowledge in developing finishing solutions over decades

Venjakob/Nutro provides innovative coating solutions for different kind of workpiece materials and geometries. Venjakob is also a specialist in exhaust air filter systems eliminating harmful organic substances and odors (VOC abatement).

The strength of the companies lies in complete system solutions like pretreatment including cleaning and activating, painting, industrial process automation, drying and exhaust air filtering.

Those customized solutions are established in the following industries (extract): automotive industry (interior + exterior), building site (fiber cement + acoustic ceiling panels), steel & metal (sheets + tubes & pipes), ceramic, glass, plastic, wood + furniture, aero-space.



Benefit from Venjakob's/ Nutro's cross-industrial expertise knowledge and challenge us with your tasks. See you at Fabtech, booth # A 6484!





