New design of the sttID RFID gate antennas SGA-180

RFID HF Gate

(firmenpresse) - For protection from theft, sttID has optimized their RFID gate antennas.



The 13.56MHz pass-through ports on the Library exits recognize the passing RFID tags. An integrated optical and acoustic signal generator triggers an alarm when a not borrowed medium is detected when it is passing through.



A gateway consists of at least two RFID gate antennas, which can be installed at a distance of up to 1.20 m. The RFID Antenna gates, made of a transparent Plexiglas, offer the user a completely individual and customer-specific design alternative. The special design of the antenna structure in the RFID gates allows the complete detection of RFID tags in the X, Y and Z axes.



The HF LongRange reader is installed inconspicuously in the gate base and accepts the evaluation of the preset EAS or AFI detection or the management of the detected UID numbers. A complete administration and logging of the alarms is ensured. The technology used for anti-theft protection is the same used in the library inventory. Existing applications can be simply and easily retrofitted with sttID RFID Gates.



Library staff will be notified immediately if unauthorized items pass through the Anti-theft detection gates. Potential thieves are deterred by the physical presence of the gates.

The new RFID gate antennas SGA-180 from sttID make the library security even more efficient and unobtrusive and help the libraries to save costs.





More information:

http://www.stt-rfid.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

scemtec Transponder Technology GmbH (sttID), founded 1997, is specialised in development of active and passive RFID systems. A team of nearly 20 engineers and technicians is solely working on the development of RFID write and read systems.

PressRelease by

sttID - scemtec Transponder Technology GmbH

Requests:

scemtec Transponder Technology GmbH

Wehrstr. 1

D-51645 Gummersbach

Phone: +49(0)2261/80407-0

Fax: +49(0)2261/80407-55

eMail: info(at)stt-rfid.com



Date: 08/14/2017 - 11:10

Language: English

News-ID 556321

Character count: 1479

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: sttID - scemtec Transponder Technology GmbH

Ansprechpartner: Andreas Hertrampf

Stadt: Gummersbach

Telefon: 0049 2261 8040 70



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease