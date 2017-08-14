Suprema BioMini Slim 2 Fingerprint Scanner Integrated into IdentaMaster/IdentaMaster.Pro

(firmenpresse) - SEOUL, KOREA, Aug 14, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and ID solutions, has announced that the company's latest BioMini Slim 2 fingerprint scanner has been integrated into IdentaMaster(R)/IdentaMaster(R).Pro, a biometric matching system from IdentaZone, a New York-based biometrics powerhouse. IdentaMaster/IdentaMaster.Pro revolutionizes the biometrics market with the first system of its kind, offered for both consumer and enterprise use.



IdentaMaster/IdentaMaster.Pro is an identity management system with encryption by a biometric authentication solution that is compatible and interoperable with a variety of biometric devices and biometric technologies currently available on the market. While IdentaMaster/IdentaMaster.Pro works with a wide range of fingerprint scanners, the company has made its latest offering available with Suprema BioMini Slim 2, a range-leading FAP20 fingerprint scanner.



BioMini Slim 2 is the latest innovation in fingerprint authentication from Suprema. Featuring the world's slimmest (13.5mm in thickness) FAP20 optical sensor, the new BioMini Slim 2 produces unrivalled fingerprint image quality and range-leading features, including Suprema's proprietary Multi-dynamic Range(MDR) technology, FBI PIV/FIPS 201/Mobile ID FAP20 compliance, USB 2.0 interface and Android device support.



Michael Milgram, CEO of IdentaZone, announcing the successful and ever-growing partnership with Suprema, says, "We are sure that users of our solutions and services appreciate the high quality of Suprema scanners, especially the newest BioMini Slim 2, as well as other, already well-proven Suprema scanners. Our customers will be able to take advantage of this with our software, due to its interchangeability and interoperability, and the constantly improving line of Suprema scanners."



"We are thrilled that IdentaZone has incorporated Suprema, joining our expanding portfolio of supported biometric solutions," says Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID Inc. "As Suprema focuses on the US market, we'd like to take symbiotic advantage of partnering with leading technology vendors like IdentaZone. With Suprema a part of the IdentaZone ecosystem of technology partners, we will be able to provide full benefits of our BioMini range fingerprint scanners to customers worldwide."





About IdentaZone



IdentaZone Inc. is a pioneer in multimodal biometric identity management solutions and the leading provider of patented agnostic unified biometric services that enable breaking the interoperability barrier that had prevented universal biometrics adoption. IdentaZone Inc offers unified cloud-based multimodal biometric identity authentication services for both the enterprise and consumer market, providing standard integration protocols with any type of application, regardless of platform or industry (healthcare, finance, government), without requiring changes to existing business applications or enterprise systems. IdentaZone's solutions and services make biometrics quick and easy for any authentication tasks, regardless of the industry, market, application or software used. For more information, please visit www.identazone.com/ www.identamaster.com/ www.identamaster.pro



About Suprema



Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining world-renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive portfolio range includes fingerprint authentication/enrollment scanners, identification solutions and physical access control solutions. Suprema has a worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's top 50 security companies in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2016). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com or contact us at sales_id(at)supremainc.com



