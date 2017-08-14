Putt above Par: Glorious Golfing in Cancún

(firmenpresse) - Golf on some of the most scenic and luxurious courses on the planet in Cancún, Mexico for a truly decadent holiday this summer. These are three of my all-time favourites, and all boast outstanding vistas, on-site restaurants and incredible golfing, of course!



Playa Mujeres Golf Club



Located only 20 minutes north of Cancún, this 18-hole par 72 course was designed by Greg Norman and benefits from beautiful lagoons and stunning views over the Caribbean Sea. Native fauna has been skilfully arranged to create its obstacles and stunning sights, and goods branded by Greg Norman can be found at the pro-shop.



This course presents a challenge to anyone fortunate enough to tee off, and is best enjoyed with plenty of concentration  as well as golf holiday insurance  from your first to your final putt. It is, however, an enjoyable experience for players of all levels.



The courses Lagoon Grill, located at the eighteenth hole in the clubhouse, has a delicious casual dining menu and offers full bar service. Its adjacent salon is also the ideal venue for a cocktail, ceremony or group lunch after your round.



Pok-Ta-Pok



Pok-Ta-Pok  another fantastic 18-hole course  is named after an ancient Mayan ballgame. Accordingly, it features breathtaking Mayan ruins on-site. Situated in the Cancún Hotel Zone, Pok-Ta-Pok benefits from views of the Nichupte Lagoon, as well as sandstone relics. Should you get thirsty, roving cart bars will soon tend to your needs. This course also has two putting greens, a driving range and a waterfront restaurant.



And, it gets even better: Pok-Ta-Poks restaurant serves hearty Mexican breakfasts in the mornings, and has local specialties, snacks and salads on offer throughout the day. Whats more, gorgeous lagoon views are waiting for you at the end of your game  all you have to do is quench your thirst at the lovely bar.



El Camaleon, Mayakoba



Tucked away in a luxury resort complex deep in the heart of the Riviera Maya, this 18-hole par 72 course is home to the Jim McClean Golf School. Thanks to its mangroves, cenotes and lagoons, the site has been recognised by the Audubon Society for its natural beauty, and is truly a special sight to behold.





The course is also known for being home to the OHL Classic, and for making history when it hosted the first PGA Tour event outside of the United States and Canada.



El Camaleons Koba restaurant is open from morning until evening, and has a range of acclaimed meals on offer. Whats more, it boasts an elegant bar and a welcoming lounge area for you to relax in after golfing on one of the best sites that the country has to offer.



Stay Safe with Golf Holiday Insurance



Whichever course you choose, remember that staying safe should always be your first priority. Thats why its important to make sure that you have the correct insurance policy before you jet off to Cancún. With InsureMores golf holiday insurance, youre in the best hands  well even cover the cost of your clubs in case theyre lost or stolen.







http://insuremore.co.uk/insurance/golf-travel-insurance



Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel policies including golf holiday insurance. Besides offering great deals on travel insurance, Patrick also collects and shares the best free travel competitions to help his clients get the most out of their holidays.

