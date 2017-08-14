Stylish Skiing  and More  in Scuol

Ski, sled and soak in the spa in luxurious Scuol this winter. Its never too early to start planning and dont forget your skiing travel insurance!

(firmenpresse) - The summer sun may still be shining, but its never too early to start planning your winter ski holiday! If youre in search of something a little more special this year, Scuol in the Swiss Alps has plenty of luxury experiences in store for you.



Pampering at the BognEngiadina



If youre travelling with (or trying to impress!) a significant other or just want to treat yourself, then the BognEngiadina Roman-Irish baths complex is just what the doctor ordered. Situated at the ski resort in Scuol, this bathing experience combines both the Roman steam method and the Irish hot, dry air process for a uniquely relaxing bathing treat.



Bask in the supremely decadent spa, which boasts a solarium, steam room, sauna and no less than six indoor and outdoor pools  so theres plenty of time to fit in a steam and a soak after youve spent a day on the slopes! Why not opt for something thatll make you feel relaxed and refreshed? Your body will definitely thank you when you hit the slopes again the next morning.



Dog Sled the Day Away



Try your hand at mushing  otherwise known as dog sledding  for a different, exciting and romantic experience this winter. Lie back and get comfy beneath cosy blankets as a crew of huskies tow you through the snow. They may look fierce  which is unsurprising, since they are bred directly from wolves. But dont be fooled by their appearance: these pups are as friendly as can be, and will whisk you through Scuols winter wonderland so quickly that you may start to think that youre flying.



Après All Night Long



If youre really looking to let loose on your winter holiday, this next ones for you. Many consider the après a more important aspect of a ski holiday than the actual skiing. After all, what could be better than letting your hair down and sipping a hot wine or cold beer on the pistes? If youre in search of fun and are a bit of a dare-devil, be sure to give this activity a try  but never without skiing travel insurance, of course!





Snow Walking in Scuol



In this little-known section of the Swiss Alps, walkers are welcomed with open arms. While walking routes are not commonly seen in other ski resorts, theyre easily found in Scuol, and are marked in purple on the maps. Winter walking is easy on the knees (which will be especially advantageous after your après shenanigans) and slow enough to let you take in the stunning scenery with a significant other. Why not give it a go?



Dont Forget Your Skiing Travel Insurance!



Since Scuol certainly has plenty of winter sports in store for you, including skiing, travel insurance is an essential component of your pre-trip planning. InsureMores skiing travel insurance is comprehensive and will cover you for any eventuality, so you can ski, sled and soak in the spa with complete peace of mind.





Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel policies including skiing travel insurance. Besides offering great deals on travel insurance, Patrick also collects and shares the best free travel competitions to help his clients get the most out of their holidays.

