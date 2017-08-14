3 Must-Try Adventures for a Ski Holiday in Val d'Isère

Spice up this years ski holiday with more than skiing. Travel insurance will be essential for these adrenaline-fuelled activities!

(firmenpresse) -

Although its still summer (not that youd know it with the weather weve been having lately!), its never too early to start planning your winter skiing getaway. This year, why not supplement your skiing shenanigans with something even more adventurous? Here are some of my favourite winter sports that dont involve a pair of skis  and that allow you to make the most of the snow and your skiing travel insurance.



Ice Diving



Id never heard of this one before a recent holiday, but ice diving is one of the most adventurous things you can do in the Espace Killy area. Lac de Tignes, a nearby lake, is frozen for six months a year, and you can dive up to 80 metres underneath the ice. Down there, youll discover a mesmerising world of light and colour: the atmosphere will give you goose bumps that have nothing to do with the cold water.



Either dive during the day or at night  or try both! Even those who have zero diving experience will be guided through the magical waters under the ice by knowledgeable instructors and are in for an unforgettable experience.



Ice Climbing



Like rock climbing, but on a completely different surface, ice climbing is for adventurers who chase the thrill of navigating treacherous icy surfaces all the way to the top of waterfalls and glaciers for the most epic sense of achievement.



There are a plethora of different safety gear options and tools to make the sport accessible to all kinds of adrenaline junkies. Luckily, Val d'Isère offers some fantastic ice climbing for you to try your hand at.



Open to absolute novices as well as seasoned climbers, why not take on the challenge of mounting a frozen waterfall? At 40 metres wide and 200 metres high, the one on the road leading to Val dIsère should be thrilling  not to mention difficult  enough to satisfy your inner dare-devil. Tick scaling a frozen waterfall off your bucket list as you tackle normally inaccessible terrain with your ice axe and wits.





Paragliding



Val d'Isère is home to several great companies that offer tandem paragliding, allowing you to soar above the snowy mountaintops as youre strapped into a parachute with a highly trained instructor. Choose from several take-off points for your scenic descent into town. Youre sure to get an adrenaline rush and a totally new perspective on the ski resort you already know and love.



Accidents Happen  Dont Forget Skiing Travel Insurance!



Although its unpleasant to think about, unforeseen things can always happen on an active holiday. Thats why its important to ensure that you have skiing travel insurance  and any additional policies that you may need for more off-the-beaten track activities  before you jet off. By guaranteeing that youll be covered for any eventuality, youll be able to enjoy the adventurous winter wonderland that is Val dIsère all the more.







More information:

http://insuremore.co.uk/insurance/ski-travel-insurance



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel policies including skiing travel insurance. Besides offering great deals on travel insurance, Patrick also collects and shares the best free travel competitions to help his clients get the most out of their holidays.

PressRelease by

Insuremore

Date: 08/14/2017 - 11:38

Language: English

News-ID 556326

Character count: 3161

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Insuremore



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease