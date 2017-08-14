Flash Memory Summit Proves that the Show Can Go On

Despite an Expo Hall Fire, the Conference Continued with Many Keynotes and Sessions Drawing Standing-Room-Only Crowds

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- A fire that broke out in the early morning of Tuesday, August 8 closed the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) Expo Hall for the entire event. Fortunately, no one was injured. The fire was quickly put out, but the Santa Clara Fire Marshal didn't allow access to the Hall except for packing up booths on the final afternoon. The Santa Clara Fire Department has yet to report on the fire's origin and cause.

According to Chip Stockton, CEO of ConferenceConCepts, organizer of the Flash Memory Summit, "We are extremely grateful that no one was injured in the fire. We also deeply appreciate the support and cooperation of all session organizers, panelists, and speakers for carrying on with their scheduled sessions." The conference has established an Official Post-Conference FMS Fire page on our where we will post the latest news and dispel rumors.

Despite the hubbub, technical sessions were frequently packed, as were the 15 keynotes. Popular subjects were persistent memory, NVMe, new memory technologies, NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF), flash technology (including 3-D flash), controllers, enterprise SSDs, and automotive applications. Samsung offered a last-minute session announcing their new key-value SSDs. They will greatly increase the speed of transaction processing and database queries (especially ones involving new software such as NoSQL databases, object storage, and software-defined storage). Samsung has invited other vendors to join with them in creating an ecosystem and developing standards for this new technology.

The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

