Prevalent Adds Accomplished Engineering, Threat Intel Experts To Senior Team

(firmenpresse) - WARREN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- ., the leader in Third-Party Risk Management and Vendor Threat Intelligence, today announced the appointments of Brian Harvell as Vice President of Engineering and Jared Feinberg as Senior Director of Threat Intelligence. Each brings a track record of distinguished accomplishment to Prevalent, which has experienced sharply accelerated growth and demand for its award-winning Synapse Exchange, the first unified, cross-sector third-party risk management platform.

"The proliferation of third-party data breaches puts organizations of all sizes under intense threat. Prevalent is the trusted partner of a substantial and rapidly-increasing percentage of Fortune 100, Fortune 1000 and SMB enterprises determined to curtail their organizations' risk exposure," said Norman Menz, Prevalent CTO and Co-Founder. "Brian and Jared bring exceptional expertise that will help us to further scale and enrich our platform, and elevate the industry's state-of-the-art in continuous threat intelligence and analysis."

Vice President of Engineering Brian Harvell has successfully led the development of cutting-edge software platforms and highly-automated services that address complex enterprise needs, and which scale broadly. He was most recently CIO and development lead of CMC, Inc., whose platform helps banks and other creditors better manage customer experiences. He was previously Vice President of Product Engineering for SevOne, and Executive Director of Infrastructure Management for Comcast.

Senior Director of Threat Intelligence Jared Feinberg joins Prevalent from Booz Allen Hamilton where he led an open-source intelligence team within the organization's Strategic Innovation Group, an incubator for applications and service offerings including strategic cyber threat intelligence, third party and supplier risk management, geopolitical analysis, and strategic communications.

Previously, for the Office of the Secretary of Defense as a Foreign Affairs Specialist and Presidential Management Fellow, he advised the Secretary and other top officials on defense and foreign policy challenges. He was recruited to create and lead the initial DoD policy effort to combat threat financing, and represented the DoD with Treasury, State, and White House interagency forums on specific terrorist issues.

"I came to know Prevalent when assessing supply risk, and I ultimately selected them as a strategic partner. Prevalent has a completeness of vision and mission around the challenges of supply side risk," said Senior Director of Threat Intelligence Jared Feinberg. "This insight, together with its platform, allows us to leverage critical data together to deliver new levels of intelligence, insight and immediacy in continuous threat intelligence."

The appointments are the latest benchmarks in 18 months of record growth and industry recognitions. Prevalent was just named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management, and has won a series of prestigious awards and customer acclaims. It recently acquired the DatumSec SMB Third-Party Threat Management and Intelligence platform, which supports third-party suppliers with limited IT resources in economically meeting the cyber risk assessment needs of larger customers.

Vice President of Engineering Brian Harvell concluded: "Prevalent is unique in its commitment to and success in advanced, automated third and fourth party risk management across the entire ecosystem of enterprises, vendors and partners. This is a unique opportunity to further advance the industry's only end-to-end active threat monitoring solution, and help evolve a cohesive threat management community. Clearly, the need has never been greater."

Recently named the Fastest Growing Company Cybersecurity Company by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Prevalent, Inc. is the leader in third-party risk management and cyber threat intelligence, helping global organizations manage and monitor the security threats and risks associated with third and fourth-party vendors. Prevalent introduced the only Unified Platform for Third-Party Risk Management and the first vendor evidence sharing portal with the release of Synapse Exchange. For more information regarding Prevalent, visit .

