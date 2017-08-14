Golf and Gastronomy: Fine Dining at the Worlds Best Resorts

Why choose between fine dining and top golfing when you can have both at the worlds best resorts?

(firmenpresse) - Golfing on some of the best greens in the world is a sure-fire way to work up a bit of an appetite  not to mention that youll feel like you made the most of your golf holiday insurance! For a getaway that strikes the perfect balance between outstanding golfing and extraordinary fine dining, look no further than my favourite resorts.



Ristorante AllAcquacotta (Italy)



Nestled away in southern Tuscany, which is still blissfully untouched by tourism, Terme di Saturnia Spa & Golf Resort offers fantastic golfing, one of the worlds best spa facilities and a Michelin-starred restaurant, which serves food as healthy as it is exquisitely delicious.



After a day on the 18-hole championship course, relax in the spa and then step into the Ristorante AllAqualuce for some scrumptious specialties that clearly reflect the well-known Italian passion for food. Enjoy the finest of Tuscan traditional cuisine, along with some sophisticated and unusual combinations. All dishes are carefully crafted and only use the highest quality ingredients, which have travelled zero kilometres before reaching your plate.



Andrew Fairlie (Scotland)



For a golfing weekend thats close to home, look no further than Scotlands Gleneagles. Enjoy its three championship golf courses and Scotlands best restaurant, as well as a multi-award-winning spa.



Andrew Fairlie holds Scotlands only two Michelin stars, and diners can expect an attentive service while they enjoy some truly creative cooking in a lovely and tranquil environment.



Order from the à la carte menu or go all out with the carefully crafted degustation (tasting) menu, which is comprised of nine extravagant courses that highlight some of Scotlands finest ingredients.



Santé (California, USA)



Set on 177 acres of rolling hills with beautiful panoramic views over the vineyards and the Mayacamas Mountains, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inns 18-hole championship course is a true delight to play on. In addition to playing some great golf, you can soak up the Californian sun.





The courses restaurant  Santé  has an international reputation for outstanding food, which it truly deserves. Having received a Michelin star and the AAA Four Diamond Award, it is rightly known as one of the best places to eat in California. Its wine list, featuring over 500 Napa and Sonoma wines, is equally renowned  its even been honoured with a Wine Spectators Award of Excellence. For a delicious dinner and wonderful wine after a day on the green, look no further than this fantastic  not to mention conveniently close  restaurant.



Ensure Youre Insured



To fully enjoy your golf holiday, insurance is essential. Its important to invest in fully comprehensive travel insurance that will cover you in the case of any eventuality. InsureMores golf holiday insurance will cover you for lost or stolen equipment before you even jet off on your fine dining and golfing extravaganza. With us, you can putt in peace and savour your food without worrying about a thing.







http://insuremore.co.uk/insurance/golf-travel-insurance



Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel policies including golf holiday insurance.

