Live! G&D implements the broadcast feature for Tally Lights

(PresseBox) - the form of a Tally Light, so additional technology and much expense was required to also show this at the workplace. So it was not only the distance that needed bridging, but the tally controller also needed to know on which computer the user was situated.

G&D has developed a specially customised function for such cases to transfer the GPIO status. The GPIO changer also makes technical installation easier. So tally switch states are transmitted from the computer via the KVM matrix and the information is made available to the user at the console. The connected ?ON AIR? light informs the producer when a computer is live on a programme.

Benefit: The Tally information (or any other GPIO information) is available to the user at any time when operating remote computers and switching to CPUs - and it is available before switching to a ?live machine? because the status is shown by a signal at the work station, as well as on the OSD and in the computer?s selection menu.

If several producers are working simultaneously on one system, the ?on air? signal ensures that they don?t make undesired changes on a live computer.

G&D will be presenting the GPIO changer and many other product innovations that allow you to link typical broadcast equipment with IT at IBC 2017, 15-19 September, hall 1, stand B10.





