/ Hazadous Materials Management


Live! G&D implements the broadcast feature for Tally Lights

ID: 556343
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(PresseBox) - the form of a Tally Light, so additional technology and much expense was required to also show this at the workplace. So it was not only the distance that needed bridging, but the tally controller also needed to know on which computer the user was situated.
G&D has developed a specially customised function for such cases to transfer the GPIO status. The GPIO changer also makes technical installation easier. So tally switch states are transmitted from the computer via the KVM matrix and the information is made available to the user at the console.  The connected ?ON AIR? light informs the producer when a computer is live on a programme.
Benefit: The Tally information (or any other GPIO information) is available to the user at any time when operating remote computers and switching to CPUs - and it is available before switching to a ?live machine? because the status is shown by a signal at the work station, as well as on the OSD and in the computer?s selection menu.
If several producers are working simultaneously on one system, the ?on air? signal ensures that they don?t make undesired changes on a live computer. 
G&D will be presenting the GPIO changer and many other product innovations that allow you to link typical broadcast equipment with IT at IBC 2017, 15-19 September, hall 1, stand B10.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/14/2017 - 11:18
Language: English
News-ID 556343
Character count: 1394
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Guntermann&Drunck GmbH
Stadt: 8.2017 (PresseBox) - Guntermann und Drunck GmbH will be giving the first presentation of the new GPI


Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hazadous Materials Management




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z