Well-protected

Practical helmet lock from Wunderlich

(PresseBox) - up to two helmets and ensure they are completely safe from theft. The cable has a thick-walled silicone jacket to protect it against chafing.
No additional lock is needed, since access to the unlocking mechanism is secured by the seat lock. A spring-supported locking bar means it is impossible to open the loops without pulling up the seat. When the lock is not required, the steel cable disappears out of sight under the seat.
The practical helmet lock costs Euro 59.90, is made entirely in Germany and comes with a five-year guarantee.



Date: 08/14/2017 - 11:55
8.2017 (PresseBox) - Motorcycle accessories specialist Wunderlich is offering a secure and easy-to-u


