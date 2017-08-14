Pharmaceuticals & Biotech


Beautiful rear

Stylish rear fender for the R nineT from Wunderlich

ID: 556348
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(PresseBox) - the modern classic a continuous, optimally appealing line and reliably preserves the passenger and luggage against dirt.
The mudguard can be used with a Wunderlich luggage bridge or the pillion seat, and in addition Wunderlich offers the Enduro Sport licence plate holder especially for this fender.
Another option is the suitable fender with a discreet integrated rear light. Both versions are available lacquered white or black or unlacquered. The unlacquered version costs 199.90?, with integrated rear light 229?. The lacquered versions cost 349 and 379 Euros. The simple assembly takes place in the original reinforcement points, entry or decrease is not necessary.
The stylish rear mudguard is completely Made in Germany and comes with all attachment parts and a five year guarantee.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/14/2017 - 11:52
Language: English
News-ID 556348
Character count: 909
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Wunderlich GmbH
Stadt: 8.2017 (PresseBox) - Motorcycle specialist Wunderlich presents a beautiful and perfectly-fitting rea


Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Pharmaceuticals & Biotech




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z