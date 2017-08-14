Beautiful rear

Stylish rear fender for the R nineT from Wunderlich

(PresseBox) - the modern classic a continuous, optimally appealing line and reliably preserves the passenger and luggage against dirt.

The mudguard can be used with a Wunderlich luggage bridge or the pillion seat, and in addition Wunderlich offers the Enduro Sport licence plate holder especially for this fender.

Another option is the suitable fender with a discreet integrated rear light. Both versions are available lacquered white or black or unlacquered. The unlacquered version costs 199.90?, with integrated rear light 229?. The lacquered versions cost 349 and 379 Euros. The simple assembly takes place in the original reinforcement points, entry or decrease is not necessary.

The stylish rear mudguard is completely Made in Germany and comes with all attachment parts and a five year guarantee.





8.2017 (PresseBox) - Motorcycle specialist Wunderlich presents a beautiful and perfectly-fitting rea





