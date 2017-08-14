Everything for the 800!

Wunderlich perfects the current F 800 GS

(PresseBox) - g the F 800 GS a discreet facelift. BMW motorcycle accessory specialist Wunderlich offers a comprehensive product program for the row two-cylinder and individually equips the most current model of the 800.

Wunderlich?s products are known to be good and effective when it comes to safety and protection. Whether engine protection or fall pads, headlight guards, cladding or engine protection bars, these components reliably protect against harm. The latter are also available to match the red frame of the GS.

The ERGO seats of the Sinzig-based company are popular with frequent riders. The handlebar risers, footrest claddings and adjustable gear and clutch levers make for a relaxing ride, and the well-tested windscreen and wind deflectors guarantee effective protection against wind and weather.

For longer journeys, the BMW specialists have sophisticated suitcase and bag systems. The almost legendary Wunderlich Elephant tank bag with all its accessories is naturally also available for the 800. The packing is complete with practical handlebar and suitcase top bags.

The entire product range for the newest F 800 GS and for all other current BMW models can be found in the well-stocked Wunderlich online shop at www.wunderlich.de





PressRelease by

Wunderlich GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/14/2017 - 11:47

Language: English

News-ID 556349

Character count: 1401

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wunderlich GmbH

Stadt: 8.2017 (PresseBox) - For model year 2017





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease