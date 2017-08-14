Urban G/S for When It Gets Rough

Wunderlich makes the R nineT Urban G/S ready for off-road

(PresseBox) - rcycle accessory specialist, once again proves that the Urban G/S also cuts an impressive figure in dark blue with its latest remodel. But the Sinzig-based company doesn?t just stick to colour. With its 70mm higher Wunderlich suspension chassis and popular adjustable paralever strut, the G/S is a truly fun machine off the asphalt. It comes with lugged tires that are not just a decorative accessory.

They mean that Wunderlich?s G/S Scrambler likes it rougher. The motorcycle and pilot are well protected by the crash bar in the same vehicle colour, the dark handguards and diverse other protectors from Wunderlich?s extensive pool of products. Speaking of the pilot, the style exudes a confident reminder of former twin-valve times with a single seat and practical luggage carrier is behind it. The minimalist rear fender with built-in E-approved tail/brake light and perfectly adapted light screen are both functional and visually strong, as is the painted number plates and many other details thought up by the BMW specialist.

The portfolio of the Sinziger-based company for the Urban G/S also includes attractive luggage solutions and various ergonomic improvements and additions. All information about the entire product range for all other current BMW models can be found in the well-stocked Wunderlich online shop at www.wunderlich.de





PressRelease by

Wunderlich GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/14/2017 - 11:45

Language: English

News-ID 556350

Character count: 1453

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wunderlich GmbH

Stadt: 8.2017 (PresseBox) - Wunderlich





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease