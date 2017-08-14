Consorteum Holdings Announces Plan to File Multi-Year Comprehensive Form 10-K

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Consorteum Holdings, Inc. ("Consorteum" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CSRH), a software development company and mobile device solutions provider, today announced that it intends to file a multi-year comprehensive Form 10-K, including all audited historical financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2017, 2016 and 2015 and other material information that would have been available and disclosed in its delinquent periodic reports as contemplated by Section 1320.04 of the Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Corporation Finance Financial Reporting Manual.

Commenting on the Comprehensive Form 10-K announcement, Craig Fielding, CEO of Consorteum Holdings, stated, "During this period of inactivity with respect to SEC filing, the company's management team has worked on a plan of refocusing the core business for the company. Preparing and filing the Multi-Year Comprehensive Form 10-K is an important step in management's plan to effect the new direction for Consorteum and to leverage its expertise in mobile software development."

About Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

Consorteum Holdings, Inc. is a software development company and mobile publishing company focused on the delivery of digital content to mobile devices, including its suite of mobile offerings, delivery of mobile content, mobile payments solutions and products through a mix of on-deck partnerships, license agreements, and joint venture revenue share arrangements. For more information about the Company, please visit: .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, its limited financial resources, domestic and global economic conditions, activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition, and changes in Federal or State laws impacting the Company and its business.

Important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements contained in this press release include risks relating to our ability to file our SEC reports, including the occurrence of known contingencies or unforeseen events that could delay completion of our outstanding financial statements necessary to file those reports. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statement except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:





Patrick Shuster

Chief Operating Officer



(888) 603-5161

