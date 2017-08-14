Rockcliff Energy Purchases Additional Haynesville Shale Rights in East Texas

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Rockcliff Energy announced today that in addition to its pending acquisition of Samson's East Texas and North Louisiana properties it has acquired approximately 60,000 net acres of Haynesville Shale rights; the seller's name and terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The properties, which are substantially all held by production, are located primarily in Harrison and Panola Counties, Texas.

"Combined with our previously announced Samson acquisition, Rockcliff will have assembled a large, strategic position of approximately 180,000 net acres in the Haynesville Shale play. We intend to apply the latest technology alongside our team's deep Haynesville experience to successfully develop this premier acreage position. And in addition to the acreage's favorable technical merits, we have the added commercial benefit of being located in close proximity to major natural gas markets," said Alan Smith, Rockcliff's President and CEO.

Rockcliff Energy LLC is a well-capitalized, privately-held oil and gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional and conventional assets and is currently active in the ArkLaTex region, the Delaware Basin and the San Andres horizontal play. In addition to management's investment and ownership, the company's outside investor group is led by Quantum Energy Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on the oil and gas industry. The investor group also includes numerous highly-regarded institutions, foundations and endowments, who invest directly alongside management. For more information visit the Company's website at .

Christopher J. Simon

Vice President - Business Development



713-351-0570





https://www.rockcliffenergy.com/



Rockcliff Energy

