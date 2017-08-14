30 Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in London, UK

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at One Moorgate Place in London.

It is organized in partnership with and in cooperation with the The forum is also held in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.

The conference will feature senior executives from 30 maritime companies, financiers and leading industry participants who will dos and current outlook of the various shipping, marine services and offshore markets and in addition will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry participants.

The Forum consists of a series of panel discussion on shipping sectors and critical industry topics as well as 1x1 meetings.

Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.

To register please go to the link below:

LNG Shipping

LPG Shipping

Product Tankers

Crude Oil Tankers

Container Shipping

Dry Bulk

Shipping & Bank Finance

Restructuring as a Business & Investment Opportunity

Shipping, Private Equity & Alternative Financing

Shipping & Capital Markets

Industry Challenges & The Road Map Ahead

Awilco LNG

Avance Gas

Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Concordia Maritime

Cool Pool LNG

d'Amico International Shipping

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)



Eagle Bulk Shipping

Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Flex LNG

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Hapag Lloyd

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP)

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)

Lomar Shipping

Maersk Tankers

MPC Containerships

Navios Corporation

Poseidon Containers

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)

Songa Bulk

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)

TORM A/S

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)

Western Bulk Chartering

ABN AMRO

AMA Capital Partners

Apax Partners

BAHR

Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority

Citi

Clarksons Platou Securities

Clarkson Research Services Limited

Clyde & Co.

CM International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Columbia Ship Management

DNV GL

DVB Bank

EY

Fearnley Securities

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

ICBC Leasing

International Maritime Organization

International Registries

Jefferies LLC

London Stock Exchange

Maritime Strategies International

NAMEPA

NAVES Corporate Finance

Reed Smith

Tufton Oceanic Ltd.

Watson Farley Williams

Clay Maitland -- Columbia Shipmanagement -- DNV-GL -- DVB -- Tototheo Group

Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority -- Citi -- Clarksons Platou Securities -- Clyde & Co LLP -- Deutsche Bank -- Dorian LPG -- Jefferies -- MSI -- Reed Smith -- Tufton Oceanic Ltd -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP

ABN AMRO -- AMA Capital Partners -- BAHR -- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP -- NAVES Corporate Finance -- TORM A/S -- Western Bulk Chartering

Flott & Co. PC -- Niki Shipping -- Technomar Shipping Inc.

NYMAR

Allaboutshipping.co.uk -- Economic -- Elnavi -- Lloyd's List -- The Maritime Executive -- Ship2shore -- TradeWinds -- World Oils

Global Maritime Hub -- Hellenic Bankers Association -- Maritime Business Forum -- Maritime London -- SPNL -- Wista UK

Please visit:

Ms. Olga Bornozi / Ms. Eleni Bej

Tel. +1 212 661 75 66 - Email:

Ms. Maira Kitova

Tel: +30 210 610 9800 - Email:

The CAPITAL LINK website:

The CAPITAL LINK FORUM website:

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

Tel. (212) 661-7566

Email:





Keywords (optional):

