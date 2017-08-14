30 Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in London, UK

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at One Moorgate Place in London.
It is organized in partnership with and in cooperation with the The forum is also held in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.
The conference will feature senior executives from 30 maritime companies, financiers and leading industry participants who will dos and current outlook of the various shipping, marine services and offshore markets and in addition will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry participants.
The Forum consists of a series of panel discussion on shipping sectors and critical industry topics as well as 1x1 meetings.
Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.
To register please go to the link below:
LNG Shipping
LPG Shipping
Product Tankers
Crude Oil Tankers
Container Shipping
Dry Bulk
Shipping & Bank Finance
Restructuring as a Business & Investment Opportunity
Shipping, Private Equity & Alternative Financing
Shipping & Capital Markets
Industry Challenges & The Road Map Ahead
Awilco LNG
Avance Gas
Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ: CPLP)
Concordia Maritime
Cool Pool LNG
d'Amico International Shipping
Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)
Eagle Bulk Shipping
Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA)
Flex LNG
Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)
Hapag Lloyd
Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP)
International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)
Lomar Shipping
Maersk Tankers
MPC Containerships
Navios Corporation
Poseidon Containers
Ridgebury Tankers
Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)
Songa Bulk
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)
Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)
TORM A/S
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)
Western Bulk Chartering
ABN AMRO
AMA Capital Partners
Apax Partners
BAHR
Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority
Citi
Clarksons Platou Securities
Clarkson Research Services Limited
Clyde & Co.
CM International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.
Columbia Ship Management
DNV GL
DVB Bank
EY
Fearnley Securities
Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
ICBC Leasing
International Maritime Organization
International Registries
Jefferies LLC
London Stock Exchange
Maritime Strategies International
NAMEPA
NAVES Corporate Finance
Reed Smith
Tufton Oceanic Ltd.
Watson Farley Williams
Clay Maitland -- Columbia Shipmanagement -- DNV-GL -- DVB -- Tototheo Group
Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority -- Citi -- Clarksons Platou Securities -- Clyde & Co LLP -- Deutsche Bank -- Dorian LPG -- Jefferies -- MSI -- Reed Smith -- Tufton Oceanic Ltd -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP
ABN AMRO -- AMA Capital Partners -- BAHR -- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP -- NAVES Corporate Finance -- TORM A/S -- Western Bulk Chartering
Flott & Co. PC -- Niki Shipping -- Technomar Shipping Inc.
NYMAR
Allaboutshipping.co.uk -- Economic -- Elnavi -- Lloyd's List -- The Maritime Executive -- Ship2shore -- TradeWinds -- World Oils
Global Maritime Hub -- Hellenic Bankers Association -- Maritime Business Forum -- Maritime London -- SPNL -- Wista UK
Please visit:
Ms. Olga Bornozi / Ms. Eleni Bej
Tel. +1 212 661 75 66 - Email:
Ms. Maira Kitova
Tel: +30 210 610 9800 - Email:
The CAPITAL LINK website:
The CAPITAL LINK FORUM website:
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.
Tel. (212) 661-7566
Email:
More information:
http://www.capitallinkforum.com
