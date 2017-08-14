SignalFx Simplifies Deployment of Cloud Monitoring with Offering on AWS Marketplace

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- SignalFx, a provider of real-time operational intelligence, today announced its availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The automated, accelerated purchasing process for SignalFx on AWS Marketplace enables faster time-to-value services for cloud operation teams to gain real-time, comprehensive views across their AWS environments, containers, and applications.

AWS Marketplace streamlines customer adoption of technologies through every stage of the cloud journey. As more workloads are on the cloud, organizations need full visibility into their dynamic infrastructure. The availability of SignalFx on AWS Marketplace simplifies the ability to discover and collect all classes of metrics, gain operational intelligence including workload and usage patterns, and deliver noise-free, actionable alerts powered by real-time analytics.

"SignalFx provides a leading solution that our customers can leverage to gain end-to-end visibility across AWS," said Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Marketplace & Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Our customers want easy-to-use SaaS solutions like SignalFx, now available on AWS Marketplace, to understand the performance of their entire environment."

"As organizations of every size accelerate their investment in the cloud and modern technology platforms like containers, their operations teams must support a substantially higher rate of change and manage a more complex web of interdependencies across teams," said Mark Cranney, Chief Commercial Officer of SignalFx. "SignalFx's availability on AWS Marketplace makes it easy for cloud operators to get the real-time visibility and actionable insight they need to proactively deal with issues as they emerge, without taking away the freedom and flexibility that their development teams need."

SignalFx builds on their Advanced Tier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and achievement of AWS DevOps Competency status in Monitoring, Logging, and Performance by demonstrating proven experience, technical proficiency, and success in helping enterprises deliver on the promise of digital transformation.

More information is available on the and can also be accessed on .

is a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps. The service discovers and collects metrics across every component in the cloud, replacing traditional point tools and providing real-time visibility into today's dynamic environments. Leveraging the massively scalable SignalFx platform, the service is optimized for container and microservices based architectures and provides powerful visualization, proactive alerting, and collaborative triage capabilities across organizations of all sizes. SignalFx is used by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, apparel, industrials, telecommunications, media, and by web-scale players like Yelp, Hubspot, Acquia, and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures.

Mark Cranney



Chief Commercial Officer





More information:

http://https://signalfx.com/



PressRelease by

SignalFx

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/14/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 556398

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SignalFx

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease