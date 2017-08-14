Guitar Center Names Jeannine D'Addario Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

Former Whole Foods and Disney marketing executive brings wealth of experience to her new role

(firmenpresse) - WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Guitar Center announces the appointment of Jeannine D'Addario to the position Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for the Guitar Center brands. D'Addario's appointment is the result of an extensive search by Guitar Center management, who selected D'Addario for her wealth of marketing, innovation and retail experience. In her new role, D'Addario will oversee Guitar Center's strategic marketing, brand vision and customer brand experience. D'Addario will report to Guitar Center CEO Ron Japinga.

Most recently, D'Addario served as the interim Chief Marketing and Culinary Officer at Applebee's, where she was responsible for rebuilding their strategic overarching marketing strategy. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President - Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Whole Foods Market, where she led brand positioning, digital marketing and retail marketing and launched Whole Foods' first national advertising campaigns. While at Whole Foods, Global trend spotter HotTopics.ht named Jeannine one of the top innovators in retail marketing. Jeannine has also served in a number of marketing and communications leadership roles at Stanford University, The Walt Disney Company, Pepsi Cola Company, and Coors Brewing Company. D'Addario earned her Bachelor's Degree in Communications at San Francisco State University and her MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. She completed post-graduate studies at the Graduate School of Management at Yale University.

is the world's largest retailer of guitars, amplifiers, drums, keyboards, recording, live sound, DJ and lighting equipment. With more than 280 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician based services, including , where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres; , an on-site maintenance and repairs service; and , a program offering easy rentals of instruments and other sound reinforcement gear. Additionally, Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 150 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors and students, and Musician's Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. With an unrivalled in-store experience, an industry-leading online presence and passionate commitment to making gear easy-to-buy, Guitar Center is all about enabling musicians and non-musicians alike to experience the almost indescribable joy that comes from playing an instrument. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit .

