REMINDER/Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call - 3rd Quarter 2017 Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) (TSX: RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2017 third quarter results on Monday, August 14th, 2017 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Vice President, Finance.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 61355520#. This recording will be available until August 21, 2017.

Contacts:
Manon Lacroix
Vice President, Finance
(514) 940-4350



More information:
http://www.rogerssugar.com



