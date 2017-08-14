ENSERVCO Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

ENSERVCO Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today reported financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date financial results, highlighted by high double digit growth in revenue and improvements in certain key profit metrics," said Ian Dickinson, president and CEO. "We continue to see growing demand in all of our key service lines due to recovering commodity prices and a resulting uptick in drilling, completion and maintenance work that is driving renewed activity in many of our primary operating areas. Demand is picking up in North Dakota and is particularly robust in Colorado and in Texas, where our Eagle Ford expansion initiative continues to generate growing revenue and solid margins and where we've recently expanded our operations into the Austin Chalk formation. Our second quarter net loss of $2.5 million was impacted by non-recurring severance related costs of $768,000. We achieved a $1.2 million year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA, which excludes severance costs, in the second quarter. Profitability was also impacted by a single workers' compensation claim that resulted in a $250,000 expense.

"Another major highlight involves the refinancing of our bank debt," Dickinson added. "On August 10, 2017, we signed a loan and security agreement with East West Bank for a new $30 million revolving line of credit, which replaced our prior facility with PNC Bank. The new facility provides lower-cost, more comprehensive and flexible debt financing and better positions us to execute on our growth strategy. We are very pleased with the favorable terms of this agreement and with the confidence our new lender is showing in ENSERVCO's business strategy. With a strengthened balance sheet, promising industry tailwinds and an expanded fleet that provides nearly twice the revenue capacity that we had prior to the downturn, we are cautiously optimistic about our potential to sustain our recent revenue and profit trends."

Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, increased 72% to $7.1 million from $4.1 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was attributable to higher demand for the Company's core well enhancement services, which generated revenue growth of 119% year over year to $5.8 million from $2.7 million. All three components of the well enhancement revenue segment showed double digit growth year over year, including frac water heating, up 398% to $2.5 million from $505,000; hot oiling, up 43% to $2.4 million from $1.6 million; and acidizing, 84% higher at $728,000 versus $395,000. Higher demand for well enhancement services resulted from improved industry conditions, the successful Eagle Ford expansion, new customer additions and more normal winter conditions in the Western U.S. that increased utilization of frac water heating and hot oiling crews and equipment. Gross profit in the well enhancement segment improved to $1.5 million from a negative $130,000 in the same quarter last year.

Water transfer revenue in the second quarter increased to $306,000 versus no revenue in the category in the same period last year. During the quarter a major E&P postponed a large, scheduled water transfer project, which resulted in lower than anticipated revenue. It also led to a gross loss in the segment of $310,000 due to carrying costs on equipment and water transfer personnel idled by the postponement. The gross loss also included costs of the HydroFLOW® product line, which is still in test phase and not contributing to revenue. The Company expects the water transfer business to continue steady, year-over-year growth which will augment legacy revenue streams, help reduce the seasonality of the business and ultimately be additive to gross margins.

Water hauling revenue was essentially flat in the second quarter at $881,000. Gross loss in the segment was $312,000 due primarily to a $250,000 accrual on a workers' compensation claim.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter increased 36% year over year to $10.2 million from $7.5 million with the majority of that increase attributable to higher costs of performing well enhancement services to support the Company's revenue growth. The Company incurred $768,000 in severance and related costs associated with the transition of the executive management team. In addition, labor, consulting and stock compensation costs associated with that transition drove a 43% increase in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter - to $1.3 million from $901,000 in the same quarter last year. Depreciation and amortization expense increased slightly in the quarter to $1.7 million from $1.6 million.

The Company reported a second quarter net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.2 million year over year to a negative $286,000 from a negative $1.5 million.

The Company closed the quarter with working capital of $2.3 million and a current ratio of 1.7:1.

Total revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, increased 68% to $20.9 million from $12.4 million in the same period last year. Again, core well enhancement services was the primary growth driver, with revenue in that category increasing 81% to $17.8 million from $9.8 million. As in the second quarter, all three components of well enhancement services showed good growth based on a combination of new customers, the Eagle Ford expansion and cooler Western weather that more than offset warm temperatures in Eastern operating areas. Frac water heating revenue grew by 137% to $10.7 million from $4.5 million; hot oiling was up 22% to $5.6 million from $4.6 million; and acidizing increased 130% to $1.2 million from $520,000. Gross profit in the well enhancement segment rose sharply to $5.0 million from $2.1 million in the first six months of 2016.

Water transfer revenue through six months increased to $1.1 million from $32,000 in the same period last year. The Company showed a gross loss in this segment of $234,000 due in part to carrying costs on equipment and personnel due to the postponement of the large water transfer project in the second quarter.

Water hauling revenue declined by 12% year-to-date to $1.8 million from $2.0 million. The segment showed a gross loss of $339,000 due primarily to the impact of a workers' compensation claim.

Total operating expenses increased 36% year to date to $23.2 million from $17.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was attributable primarily to higher costs of performing services in line with increased activity, as well as the aforementioned severance and transition costs. General and administrative expenses increased 19% to $2.3 million from $1.9 million last year. Depreciation and amortization expense declined slightly to $3.3 million from $3.4 million.

The Company reported a reduced net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, a $1.0 million improvement from the net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date improved notably to $2.2 million versus a negative $873,000 in the same period last year.

ENSERVCO generated $2.0 million in cash from operations through the first six months of 2017.

Through its various operating subsidiaries, ENSERVCO provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, water transfer, bacteria and scaling treatment and water hauling. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at

This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing ENSERVCO's operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations table at the end of this release. We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions ENSERVCO reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of ENSERVCO are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that ENSERVCO will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond ENSERVCO's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in ENSERVCO's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include the ability to sustain recent revenue and profit trends; ability to execute on the Company's growth strategy; expectations for a continued industry recovery; expectations for revenue growth of the Company's water transfer business; prospects for continued revenue growth in the Eagle Ford Basin and Austin Chalk. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ENSERVCO. ENSERVCO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

