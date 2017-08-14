NADL - Q2 2017 earnings release date and conference call information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Hamilton, Bermuda, August 14, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is scheduled

to release its second quarter 2017 results on Thursday August 24, 2017.



Management will address highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's second quarter

2017 results in a conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. CEST

on Thursday August 24, 2017.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options

are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.



B. Conference call

Call-in numbers:

International call: +44 (0) 20 7136 2051

UK Free call: +1 800 279 5736

US: +1 646 254 3362

US Free call: +1 877 280 2296

Norway: +47 2316 2787

Norway Free call: +47 800 56053



The participants will be asked for their name, company and conference code. The

North Atlantic Drilling conference code is: 8129459



There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how

to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please

download the presentation material from www.nadlcorp.com.



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity

to listen to a replay on www.nadlcorp.com (Investor Relations)



Participant list information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







