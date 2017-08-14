SDLP - Q2 2017 earnings release date and conference call information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
London, United Kingdom, August 14(th), 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled
to release its second quarter 2017 results on Thursday August 24(th), 2017.
In connection with the earnings release, a conference call/webcast will be held
as described below.
A conference call will be held at 1:15 p.m. EDT / 6:15 p.m. BST on Thursday
August 24(th), 2017.
To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options
are available:
A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.
B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in
details by clicking this link.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on
August 24(th) by dialling:
US dial in: +1 866 807 9684
International dial in: +1 412 317 5415
The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference
call.
There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how
to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please
download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity
to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (Investor Relations)
Participant list information required: Full name & company
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via GlobeNewswire
Date: 08/14/2017 - 15:06
Language: English
News-ID 556417
Character count: 2065
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Seadrill Partners LLC
Stadt: London
Number of hits: 48
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.