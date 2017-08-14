Cuba Ventures Travel Division Signs MOU with GDS Integration Specialist Booketea and Worldwide Water Sports and Nautical Activity Marketer Enjoysea.com; The Company Adds Two New Advisors, Steven Ge...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures

Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") Travel Division is pleased to

announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with

Booketea for bilateral GDS integration into all 432 of the Cuba Ventures

propriety Cuba-Centric websites for a payment of $25,000 euros. Booketea is

Europe's leading travel industry specialist, having provided similar GDS booking

Technology for Segway Trip Inc, Fred Olsen Ferries, and Spa wellplus.

Simultaneously, an MOU was signed with Enjoysea.com, a worldwide nautical

activity marketer. This MOU includes worldwide distribution of Cuba's enormous

array of water sport activities, catamaran cruises, diving, jet ski and other

nautical activities contracted through Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary of

Cuba Ventures Corp. The Company expects increased revenues from its travel

division as a result of these upcoming synergies.



Consulting & Fintech Divisions



Cuba Ventures welcomes two new advisors, Steven Geiger and Patrick Murphy to

assist with projects related to the Al-Fahim Fintech venture and other

commercial avenues to be established.



Booketea MOU



The Company owns possibly the world's largest network of Cuba digital media

assets, 432 Cuba-centric websites generating approximately 35 million visitors

annually, and selling Cuba travel services from multiple associate sources. The

Global Distribution System (GDS) is a worldwide travel distribution network

operated by, amongst others, Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport. Most travel offers

displayed on famous retail travel websites are in fact derived from the GDS,

then displayed as proprietary offers by travel marketers worldwide. With the

proposed partnership with Booketea, the Company will create a bilateral channel

to the GDS, allowing worldwide sales on third party websites of services



originating from ourselves, while likewise displaying offers from third parties

under a commissionable structure on the Company's propriety websites. This is an

important step, especially for the nascent U.S. market, where over 90% of travel

offers displayed on travel websites are derived from a GDS related source. Being

a GDS supplier and seller aligns the Company with the two major U.S. travel

giants, allowing its Cuba Travel offers to be transparently distributed by these

when it is legal, under U.S. law, for them to do so.



EnjoySea.com MOU



EnjoySea has grasped a worldwide distribution niche market. The nautical

activities associated with many vacations having, until now, been marketed

directly at destination. This untapped market for pre-bookings of such offers to

future visitors offers an increased revenue stream. Cuban nautical activities,

proposed worldwide, could be immensely successful, especially considering the

record numbers of visitors now making Cuba their next destination.



New Advisors Added to the Team in Preparation for the Planned Al-Fahim Fintech

Definitive Agreement



Steven Geiger is a recognized global energy expert who has led multiple large-

scale energy investment programs in emerging economies. Most recently he served

as Chief Operating Officer for Skolkovo, the $5 billion Russian national

technology & economic transformation agency tasked with innovating Soviet-era

energy systems. Earlier, he was a Director of MASDAR, a $15 billion renewable

energy company owned by Abu Dhabi government and one of the world's largest

renewable energy companies.



"I'm excited to advise Cuba Ventures Corp. as it expands into Cuban energy

projects, especially renewable energy," Geiger said. "The Soviet-era Cuban

energy and power systems offer unprecedented investment opportunities, and two

decades of transforming similar assets give Cuba Ventures Corp. a key advantage

in identifying and executing the most attractive projects," Geiger added.



Steve Marshall, CEO of Cuba Ventures Corp. added: "Mr. Geiger and I go back

almost two decades. I am thrilled he has accepted my invitation to join our

Advisory Board. Large scale renewable energy deployments in Cuba are imminent.

Subsidized Venezuelan oil is disappearing; meanwhile renewables are already

cheaper than existing oil-fired power stations. Cuba's vital hard-currency

earning sectors, like tourism in particular, need reliable and affordable power.

Additionally, clean renewable power can only further strengthen Cuba's

attractiveness as a top tourism destination."



W Patrick Murphy was Secretary of the largest real estate political action

committee in the United States named Cen-Pac to protect Worldwide Intellectual

Property. Mr. Murphy served on the Senior Management of Century 21 Real Estate

Corporation developing niche market expertise to increase franchise sales by $22

million in one year. Mr. Murphy has thirty-nine years of broad based experience

in entrepreneurial and corporate roles from start-ups to management of seasoned

domestic and international organizations. Familiar with all phases of real

estate franchise branding, real estate development and specialized travel

development. W Patrick Murphy developed the largest real estate franchise

network in the Caribbean Basin, Venezuela, Colombia and Central America with 45

offices, 500 agents in 23 countries or protectorates. BA Morningside College, MA

University of South Dakota, Securities Licenses Series 39, 63, 22, GRI, CIPS,

CCIM.



Mr. Murphy stated, "With hotel chains from the United States now operating

numerous properties in Cuba, interest from other groups is at fever pitch. Cuba

Ventures Corp., through its travel division, has identified numerous properties

for its consulting division to analyze. Increased joint ventures opportunities

with U.S. or worldwide hotel chains seem probable."



Cuba Ventures CEO, Steve Marshall, commented, "I have followed Patrick's

prolific career for almost two decades. I am excited to have him join Alfredo

Manresa and our Consulting Division, just as surmounting interest in Cuban

resort and Hotel property management by International Hotel chains is getting

into full swing."



Cuba Ventures Acquires CubaFinTech.com Domain Name



Cuba Ventures Corp has acquired, on the secondary domain name

market, www.CubaFinTech.com which it intends to develop in line with the

proposed DA concerning a Fintech definitive agreement with Al-Fahim

Technologies.



About Cuba Ventures Corp.:



Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the

growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel

and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media

and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and

online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages,

featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online

booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering

to international visitors to Cuba.



For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) or Travelucion,

visit the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com.



The Company has 73,012,487 shares issued and outstanding.



CUBA VENTURES CORP.



"Steve Marshall"

______________________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further

information.



For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Cuba Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)cubaventures.com









