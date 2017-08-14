Taconic Biosciences Announces Partnership With Cergentis B.V. to Provide Transgene Mapping Services

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HUDSON, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global
leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced
it has signed a collaborative agreement with Cergentis B.V. ("Cergentis") to
leverage the company's Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology to provide
transgene mapping services to its customers.
While transgenic mice generated via random pro-nuclear injection (PNI) continue
to be a critical tool in biomedical research, a distinct disadvantage of these
models is the inability to direct the transgene to a specific integration site
within the genome. Cergentis has developed a next generation sequencing method
based on their patented TLA technology. Taconic's Transgene Mapping Analysis
(TgMA) service leverages this platform, making the task of determining the
precise location of a randomly inserted transgene much easier. In addition to
the sequencing data from Cergentis, Taconic provides expert interpretation
specific to the transgenic line, leading to an optimized breeding strategy.
"Cergentis TLA technology brings characterization of transgenic rodent models to
a whole new level. This technology enables quick and reliable determination of
transgene insertion site(s) while providing important data regarding the
integrity of the transgene itself and potential disruption of endogenous genes.
Taconic can now provide precise assessment of a transgenic model and use the TLA
data to better plan intercrosses for future studies," shared Dr. Jochen Welcker,
director of molecular biology and scientific development.
Cergentis CEO Max van Min comments: "Cergentis is delighted with this
collaboration. Taconic is a leading supplier of rodent models and by leveraging
both our expertise our common customers are served most effectively."
Taconic is a fully-licensed provider of rodent model generation services and has
twenty years of model design experience. The company provides gene inactivation,
gene mutation or replacement, transgene expression, RNAi, and gene editing via
CRISPR-Cas9, pronuclear injection, and homologous recombination technologies to
ensure that the right tools are leveraged for each specific customer project.
Taconic's unique capability of providing a seamless transition from model design
to breeding and colony management, offers customers a complete solution. These
scientific services include acquiring or generating, importing, licensing,
breeding, testing, preparing, and distributing genetically engineered models to
any location worldwide.
Cergentis is based in the Netherlands and provides services and kits based on
its proprietary Targeted Locus Amplification Technology. Uniquely, TLA enables
targeted complete Next Generation Sequencing and the detection of all Single
Nucleotide Variants and structural changes. Key applications of TLA include
genetic diagnostics, oncogenetics, and sequencing of gene-editing events,
transgenes and integration sites in amongst others plants, cells and animal
models. Cergentis works for leading pharmaceutical companies and research
institutes worldwide.
For more information contact info(at)cergentis.com.
To learn more about Taconic's custom model generation, please call 1-888-TACONIC
(888-822-6642) in the US, or +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or
email info(at)taconic.com.
About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered
rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology
companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test,
and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically
engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated
model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories
and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor
relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal
models almost anywhere in the world.
