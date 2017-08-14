Taconic Biosciences Announces Partnership With Cergentis B.V. to Provide Transgene Mapping Services

HUDSON, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global

leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced

it has signed a collaborative agreement with Cergentis B.V. ("Cergentis") to

leverage the company's Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology to provide

transgene mapping services to its customers.



While transgenic mice generated via random pro-nuclear injection (PNI) continue

to be a critical tool in biomedical research, a distinct disadvantage of these

models is the inability to direct the transgene to a specific integration site

within the genome. Cergentis has developed a next generation sequencing method

based on their patented TLA technology. Taconic's Transgene Mapping Analysis

(TgMA) service leverages this platform, making the task of determining the

precise location of a randomly inserted transgene much easier. In addition to

the sequencing data from Cergentis, Taconic provides expert interpretation

specific to the transgenic line, leading to an optimized breeding strategy.



"Cergentis TLA technology brings characterization of transgenic rodent models to

a whole new level. This technology enables quick and reliable determination of

transgene insertion site(s) while providing important data regarding the

integrity of the transgene itself and potential disruption of endogenous genes.

Taconic can now provide precise assessment of a transgenic model and use the TLA

data to better plan intercrosses for future studies," shared Dr. Jochen Welcker,

director of molecular biology and scientific development.



Cergentis CEO Max van Min comments: "Cergentis is delighted with this

collaboration. Taconic is a leading supplier of rodent models and by leveraging

both our expertise our common customers are served most effectively."



Taconic is a fully-licensed provider of rodent model generation services and has



twenty years of model design experience. The company provides gene inactivation,

gene mutation or replacement, transgene expression, RNAi, and gene editing via

CRISPR-Cas9, pronuclear injection, and homologous recombination technologies to

ensure that the right tools are leveraged for each specific customer project.

Taconic's unique capability of providing a seamless transition from model design

to breeding and colony management, offers customers a complete solution. These

scientific services include acquiring or generating, importing, licensing,

breeding, testing, preparing, and distributing genetically engineered models to

any location worldwide.



Cergentis is based in the Netherlands and provides services and kits based on

its proprietary Targeted Locus Amplification Technology. Uniquely, TLA enables

targeted complete Next Generation Sequencing and the detection of all Single

Nucleotide Variants and structural changes. Key applications of TLA include

genetic diagnostics, oncogenetics, and sequencing of gene-editing events,

transgenes and integration sites in amongst others plants, cells and animal

models. Cergentis works for leading pharmaceutical companies and research

institutes worldwide.



For more information contact info(at)cergentis.com.



To learn more about Taconic's custom model generation, please call 1-888-TACONIC

(888-822-6642) in the US, or +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or

email info(at)taconic.com.



About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.



Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered

rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology

companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test,

and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically

engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated

model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories

and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor

relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal

models almost anywhere in the world.



