REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Launches New CPAP Mask Designed to Improve Sleep Apnea Patient Comfort and Compliance

(firmenpresse) - DES MOINES, IA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) announces today that its new CPAP interface (mask), Deltawave, is available for pre-market purchase online with expected delivery in November 2017. The new Nasal Pillow interface is designed to dramatically improve treatment compliance for those suffering from sleep apnea. Non-compliance is a major issue with CPAP treatment.

CPAP therapy is the main treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, but based upon Sleep Health Journal the majority of patients do not tolerate CPAP and only 23-45% continue to use CPAP on a regular basis because of issues with their face mask.

According to the Sleep and Health Journal approximately one in four patients love their CPAP from the first night and use all night, every night with excellent results. The typical CPAP user averages only 4-5 hours CPAP use at night. These are the patients that are at the most severe risk. Typically, heart attacks and strokes associated with sleep apnea happen in the early morning hours. Patients wearing their CPAP for only 4-5 hours or less have already discontinued CPAP use before the time of night when the worst risk for cardiovascular events occur.

A very high percentage of sleep apnea patients either reject the therapy outright or use it sparingly, risking their wellbeing. Patients push back primarily because the interface (mask) is difficult to breathe on and uncomfortable.

Tom Wood, CEO, commented, "We have spent five years designing and developing a device to overcome the primary issues of CPAP non-compliance. The Deltawave's proprietary design allows patients to breathe normally while on CPAP, a monumental breakthrough that is expected to bring relief to many who suffer from sleep apnea."

If a CPAP interface does not deliver enough air volume to the nostrils it will take longer for the patient to take in a breath -- this is an obvious fact. If it takes longer than normal to take in a breath it will disrupt the patient's normal respiratory rate of 14 breaths per minute. Some CPAP masks can cause a patient's normal respiratory rate of 14 to drop as low as 9 breaths per minute, or even lower because the volume of air needed is not available to the CPAP patient. It can be difficult to sleep 8 hours every night with this interrupted respiratory rate, among other unwanted conditions.

The Deltawave was designed to go another direction. The head strap is never tight and it is there only to hold the interface in place. The new patent pending pillows are designed to allow adequate air flow at a slower air velocity, among other features. For all the non-compliance patients the Deltawave is expected to have a very positive impact on those who try it. Patients who use Deltawave are expected to breathe a normal 14 breaths per minute, and sleep for a full 6-8 hours every night.

According to Sleep Review Magazine, Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach a market worth of $6.4 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% from 2014 to 2019. The market for sleep apnea devices will exhibit tremendous growth potential in the near future, the report says.

Forward-looking statements



Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

Tom Wood

912-590-6048

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/14/2017 - 14:21

Language: English

News-ID 556429

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

Stadt: DES MOINES, IA





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease