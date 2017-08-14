SMS group successfully completes modernization of Vizag Steel converter shop

Higher productivity and effective environmental protection

(PresseBox) - lli Madhusudan, Chairman and Managing Director of Vizag Steel Plant.

The third converter was started up in May 2017, 18 days before the target deadline. Always two converters had been in full operation throughout the duration of the modernization project. Both the main and ancillary facilities of shop No. 1 have been equipped with X-Pact® electrical and automation systems.

Following the revamp and modernization of the environmental facilities, the plant is now able to meet the customer's high requirements in this respect.

The scope of supply of SMS group comprised the engineering and manufacture of core components for three new 150-ton converter vessels. The vessels are equipped with the SMS group-developed maintenance-free lamella-type suspension system, bottom stirring equipment for combined blowing, oxygen lance systems, as well as converter tilt drives manufactured in the SMS group workshop.

The primary dedusting system has been upgraded, and the three converters have been provided with new secondary dedusting systems. The gas cleaning system is designed as a wet dust-collection facility with venturi scrubber.

All erection and commissioning activities were performed by SMS group.

SMS group has built another X-Melt® converter shop for Vizag Steel at the same location. Converter shop No. 2 is designed to produce 2.8 million tons of liquid steel annually.



SMS group is a group of companies internationally active in plant construction and mechanical engineering for the steel and nonferrous metals industry. It has some 13,500 employees who generate worldwide sales of more than EUR 3 billion. The sole owner of the holding company SMS GmbH is the Familie Weiss Foundation.





Company information / Profile:

14.08.2017 (PresseBox) - The start-up of the third converter at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Vizag Ste





