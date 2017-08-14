/ Personal Finance


Canadian General Investments, Limited Files 2017 Interim Report

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI), announces that it has submitted its 2017 Interim Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and unaudited Financial Statements, to applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism ().

A PDF version of the document is also available at and at .

Contacts:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)



http://www.mmainvestments.com/



Firma: Canadian General Investments, Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, CANADA


