Canadian General Investments, Limited Files 2017 Interim Report
ID: 556442
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI), announces that it has submitted its 2017 Interim Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and unaudited Financial Statements, to applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism ().
A PDF version of the document is also available at and at .
Contacts: Canadian General Investments, Limited Jonathan A. Morgan President & CEO (416) 366-2931 (416) 366-2729 (FAX)
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Corporation" or "Dundee") is reporting its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.During the second quarter of 2017, th ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A)(TSX: DC.PR.E) ("Dundee") announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per cumulative first prefere ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A)(TSX: DC.PR.D) ("Dundee") announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.291753 per cumulative floating rat ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A)(TSX: DC.PR.B) ("Dundee") announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3555 per cumulative 5-year rate re ...