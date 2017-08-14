Luan Henrique Best Price For SociViral Facebook Automated Poster Tool Launched

Luan Henrique, a professional software developer and digital marketer, announced a new automated social media marketing tool. SociViral allows Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other users to get improved lead generation and conversion rates by automating content posting, direct messages, comments and other actions.

(firmenpresse) - Professional marketer and software developer Luan Henrique launched SociViral, a social media marketing tool allowing business owners and marketers to automatically find and upload content on various social media pages.



More information can be found at http://letsgolook.at/SociViral.



Online marketing has seen an important growth with the immense popularity of social media. Surveys show that approximately 40% of Facebook users follow brand pages only to get shopping recommendations, with Instagram, Twitter and other platforms becoming important contact points between businesses and potential customers.



SociViral was created to help digital marketers and business owners leverage the power of digital automation for improved social media visibility. The tool is essentially a posting automation solution eliminating the need for individual content search and posting, facilitating improved lead generation and conversion rates.



The software provides an integrated dashboard allowing users to access all their Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.



The tool is designed to be easily accessible for users with any degree of marketing or social media experience, including complete beginners. The intuitive interface makes it easy for everyone to browse through various networks, find and edit content, schedule posting and access a wide range of other features.



SociViral allows users to search for content based on a variety of criteria, as well as edit images, texts and videos using high-quality built-in editors. This makes content creation and personalization an accessible process for even beginning digital marketers.



Posts can then be scheduled at different times, with users being able to select the frequency, network and target group for each post.



The software also allows direct message scheduling, an ideal solution for digital marketers and business owners looking to connect with a large audience of potential clients.





Auto likes and comments are also available. Additionally, users can automate the following and unfollowing process according to specific criteria.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as at http://muncheye.com/luan-henrique-et-al-sociviral.





