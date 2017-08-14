Get The Best ARSC Compilation Course CPE For CPA Credits Review Standards Training

Cpethink.com, an IRS-approved CPE provider, launched an updated version of the popular âPractice Issues - Compilation and Review Update [Including SSARS Nos. 21-23]â. The course offers participants 20 CPE credits, helping them develop important legislative and practical accounting and auditing skills.
(firmenpresse) - Cpethink.com, an IRS-approved continuing education provider, announced an updated version of its popular Practice Issues, an accounting and auditing course. Granting successful participants 20 CPE credits, the course is designed as a self-study program aiming to help CPAs stay up-to-date with the latest ARSC compilation and review standards.
More information can be found at [https://cpethink.com/course/practice-issues-compilation-and-review-update-including-ssars-Nos.-21-23](https://www.cpethink.com/course/practice-issues-compilation-and-review-update-including-ssars-Nos.-21-23).
Recent years have seen official professional organizations and institutional bodies placing increased importance on continuing professional education, with many associations requiring members to obtain periodically a number of CPE credits.
By its very nature a policy- and legislation-dependent profession, public accounting requires CPAs in all states to undertake CPE courses on various topics.
Cpethink.com launched the 2017 version of Practice Issues - Compilation and Review Update [Including SSARS Nos. 21-23]. The course is designed for CPAs looking to deepen their understanding of the latest ARSC compilation and review standards.
The course is divided into two sections. The first one discusses the engagement types permitted under the SSARS, as well as the SSARS No. 22 Compilation of Pro Forma Financial Information. The second section addresses various practice issues, including CPAs responsibility for fraud, personal financial statements, CPAs liability in compilation and review engagements and many others.
Created by professional CPA Steven C. Fustolo, the course offers successful participants 20 IRS-approved CPE credits. For improved learning effectiveness, the training is designed as a self-study program, allowing participants to take the final exam at their own convenience.
According to the Cpethink.com official website, among the learning objectives of the course are identifying some of the changes in SSARS No. 21, as amended by SSARS No. 23, that are and are not carried over from auditing standards, recognizing the general rules to maintain independence when an accountant performs non-attest services for an attest client, and many others.
Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.
More information:
http://www.cpethink.com
Cpethink.com, Ltd.
http://www.cpethink.com
Cpethink.com, Ltd.
http://www.cpethink.com
+1-888-273-0273
27854 Yule Circle, Evergreen, CO
Evergreen
United States
Date: 08/14/2017 - 20:00
Language: English
News-ID 556446
Character count: 2757
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cpethink.com, Ltd.
Ansprechpartner: Tad Stephens
Stadt: Evergreen
Telefon: +1-888-273-0273
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 14/08/2017
Number of hits: 78
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.