Findit Begins Findit App Submission Process to Google Play and Apple App Stores

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Findit, Inc, (OTC PINK: FDIT) owner of has begun the submission process of the Findit App into Google Play Store and Apple App store. Findit was approved by Apple as an App Developer last week and Findit has completed the registration process to submit to Google Play. The App, which will be free to download, is named Findit and will be available on Android and IOS devices. The App will provide existing members and new members the ability to post a wide range of content free and have that content viewed by members and non-members of Findit.

Once the App is available for people to download, Findit will be doing a series of marketing strategies to let people know throughout various countries that the App is available. The marketing will include Boosted posts through Facebook (FB) Tweets done through Twitter (TWTR) and possibly a PPC campaign through Google (GOOG). Bringing Findit to the hands of people everywhere that are seeking to garner indexing and sharing from their social posts in Google, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other search engines and social sites via their smartphones and tablets will now be able to be achieved when posting through Findit.

, meaning that any posting made to the App will also appear in where the Sharethis features appear above each post, giving visitors and members the ability to share the posts to their other social sites they choose. Anyone visiting the web version of Findit will be able to share the content posted to Findit to over 80 other social sites that include: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google + LinkedIn, and others, exponentially increasing the number of people that come across your status updates and posts.

On the Findit app, you will be able to create status updates that can contain up to 6000 characters, pictures, a link to a video from Vimeo or Youtube, as well as a link to another web page. The Findit interface is very easy to use; any content verticals that you want to use when creating your status updates are easily clicked through via the different tabs: photo, video, and link. Excluded from the app, but included on the web version of Findit, will be including any news articles that you have posted on Findit as well music files.

Findit members also have the ability to reserve their unique per URL annually, that let them target specific keywords that they want to index for in Findit Search and outside search engines.

In the first phase of the Findit App, members that don't want to be private will immediately see the benefits of posting their content to Findit. On other social sites, like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, someone has to already be following you or connected with you to see and share the content you create. This is limiting to those individuals that don't want to be private; that want everything they post to be seen and shared.

Because Findit Right Now Status Updates are crawled and indexed by outside search engines, you are effectively reaching the target audience that hasn't already heard of you, that is looking for you via the web under specific keywords that relate to the content you post about on Findit. By starting your posts on Findit first, you can reach the same audience you were already reaching by sharing your Findit posts to these social networks as well as get your content indexed in outside search engines.

The ability to do so many things in a single right now status update is unique to Findit, empowering people to cater a specific message in Findit that can be shared socially, rather than be limited to 140 characters on Twitter or simply pinning boards on Pinterest. - said Clark St. Amant in Marketing.

If you currently are not a member of Findit, you can visit and create your free account in preparation for the launch of the app in both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Anyone that is looking for an increase in organic indexing in outside search engines and more social sharing on their status updates will find that Findit is the solution they have been looking for. Get the most out of your social status updates by posting to Findit first.

Findit, Inc. owns which is a interactive search engine platform that provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an open platform for anyone to submit URLs that they want to have indexed in Findit along with posting status updates through Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines to assist in additional organic indexing. All post can be shared to another eight prominent social and bookmarking sites. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit also offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet based web products that increase brand awareness of both private and public companies along with individuals, entrepreneurs and artists. Findit, Inc. owns and operates the websites: , , , and .

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit®, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit®, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

