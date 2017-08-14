Bottomline Leads the Way in Giving Fintechs Direct Access to UK Payments Systems

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
READING, UK, Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Bank of England's
announcement to widen access to sterling payment systems for electronic money
institutions known as non-bank payment service providers, Bottomline
Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that
helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, is at the
forefront of delivering key technology for PSPs and non-banks to access and
manage settlement accounts.
In a bid to drive more competition and innovation, this industry change enables
PSPs and non-banks to move from indirect or bank-sponsored access to a
simplified, more efficient direct access and settlement model. There is no
longer a need to route payments through the established UK banks - a protracted
processing model with additional expense that has become increasingly challenged
in the digital age of payment innovation.
The upside of gaining direct access to settlement accounts is threefold. It
stimulates more competitive behaviour and pricing between providers, which is
healthy for the industry. It delivers an improved service with more payment
options for end users to enjoy, resulting in new revenue opportunities. In
combination, these changes then help to maintain the UK's leading role in the
global payment industry to attract further investment.
Bottomline is an established player in the performance of settlement accounts at
the Bank of England. The award-winning Universal Aggregator® solution offers a
highly secure, plug-in platform to give authorized users an easy way to access a
range of payment and settlement systems around the world, without the need for
multiple systems and relationships.
Ed Adshead-Grant, General Manager of Payments, comments "We have many years of
experience in providing access to Bank of England accounts held by prominent
banking institutions, often alongside our Faster Payment solution. It is one of
those lesser known yet critical 'safetech' components. We are excited to now
widen the direct access option to new Fintech players looking to enter the
market and break new ground."
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), an innovator in business payment
automation technology for 30 years, helps companies make complex business
payments simple, smart and secure.
The proof of our success lies in the fact that Bottomline's solutions are being
used by thousands of companies in 92 countries to simplify and streamline
payment processes, dramatically improve cash management and rapidly gain full
control over payments. That's billions of transactions processing trillions of
dollars of payments every single year.
Corporations and Banks worldwide rely on Bottomline for domestic and
international payments, efficient cash management, fraud detection, regulatory
compliance and more. What can we do for you?
Contact for Media:
Christine Nurnberger
Bottomline Technologies
603.501.6186
cnurnberger(at)bottomline.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bottomline Technologies, Inc. via GlobeNewswire
Date: 08/14/2017 - 16:00
Language: English
News-ID 556449
Character count: 3757
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
Stadt: Portsmouth, NH
Number of hits: 45
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.