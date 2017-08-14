Bottomline Leads the Way in Giving Fintechs Direct Access to UK Payments Systems

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





READING, UK, Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Bank of England's

announcement to widen access to sterling payment systems for electronic money

institutions known as non-bank payment service providers, Bottomline

Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that

helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, is at the

forefront of delivering key technology for PSPs and non-banks to access and

manage settlement accounts.



In a bid to drive more competition and innovation, this industry change enables

PSPs and non-banks to move from indirect or bank-sponsored access to a

simplified, more efficient direct access and settlement model. There is no

longer a need to route payments through the established UK banks - a protracted

processing model with additional expense that has become increasingly challenged

in the digital age of payment innovation.



The upside of gaining direct access to settlement accounts is threefold. It

stimulates more competitive behaviour and pricing between providers, which is

healthy for the industry. It delivers an improved service with more payment

options for end users to enjoy, resulting in new revenue opportunities. In

combination, these changes then help to maintain the UK's leading role in the

global payment industry to attract further investment.



Bottomline is an established player in the performance of settlement accounts at

the Bank of England. The award-winning Universal Aggregator® solution offers a

highly secure, plug-in platform to give authorized users an easy way to access a

range of payment and settlement systems around the world, without the need for

multiple systems and relationships.



Ed Adshead-Grant, General Manager of Payments, comments "We have many years of

experience in providing access to Bank of England accounts held by prominent



banking institutions, often alongside our Faster Payment solution. It is one of

those lesser known yet critical 'safetech' components. We are excited to now

widen the direct access option to new Fintech players looking to enter the

market and break new ground."



About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), an innovator in business payment

automation technology for 30 years, helps companies make complex business

payments simple, smart and secure.



The proof of our success lies in the fact that Bottomline's solutions are being

used by thousands of companies in 92 countries to simplify and streamline

payment processes, dramatically improve cash management and rapidly gain full

control over payments. That's billions of transactions processing trillions of

dollars of payments every single year.



Corporations and Banks worldwide rely on Bottomline for domestic and

international payments, efficient cash management, fraud detection, regulatory

compliance and more. What can we do for you?



Contact for Media:

Christine Nurnberger

Bottomline Technologies

603.501.6186

cnurnberger(at)bottomline.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Bottomline Technologies, Inc. via GlobeNewswire











Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/14/2017 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 556449

Character count: 3757

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Stadt: Portsmouth, NH





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease