Vricon among first companies on GSA Earth Observations Solutions

Vricon continues to expand US government presence with expanded GSA schedule
MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vricon announced today that it is
among the first companies to offer GEOINT solutions on the General Services
Administration's (GSA) new Earth Observations Solutions Special Item
Number (SIN) 132-41. Vricon's mission is to build The Globe in 3D by producing
photorealistic 3D products and digital elevation models with unmatched coverage
and delivery timelines.
According to GSA, the addition of the new SIN is part of a refresh of the GSA's
IT 70 Schedule and is designed to "address the federal government's growing need
for earth observation services which unite multiple technologies including
satellite imagery/communication, distribution and content management, analytics
and data products." The new SIN will provide federal, state, local, and tribal
governments with access to Vricon's 3D GEOINT data solutions and highly accurate
digital elevation models, which can be used for multiple purposes.
"We are pleased to be among the very first companies on the new GSA SIN for
Earth Observation Solutions," said Magnus Brege, CEO Vricon. "With the
implementation of this new SIN, GSA clearly recognizes and is addressing the US
government's need for easier, faster access to GEOINT services, such as ours.
We're ready to meet that demand."
About Vricon
Vricon, a joint venture between DigitalGlobe and Saab, serves the global
professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D
visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For
further information, visit www.vricon.com.
