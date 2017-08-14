Vricon among first companies on GSA Earth Observations Solutions

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Vricon continues to expand US government presence with expanded GSA schedule

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vricon announced today that it is

among the first companies to offer GEOINT solutions on the General Services

Administration's (GSA) new Earth Observations Solutions Special Item

Number (SIN) 132-41. Vricon's mission is to build The Globe in 3D by producing

photorealistic 3D products and digital elevation models with unmatched coverage

and delivery timelines.



According to GSA, the addition of the new SIN is part of a refresh of the GSA's

IT 70 Schedule and is designed to "address the federal government's growing need

for earth observation services which unite multiple technologies including

satellite imagery/communication, distribution and content management, analytics

and data products." The new SIN will provide federal, state, local, and tribal

governments with access to Vricon's 3D GEOINT data solutions and highly accurate

digital elevation models, which can be used for multiple purposes.



"We are pleased to be among the very first companies on the new GSA SIN for

Earth Observation Solutions," said Magnus Brege, CEO Vricon. "With the

implementation of this new SIN, GSA clearly recognizes and is addressing the US

government's need for easier, faster access to GEOINT services, such as ours.

We're ready to meet that demand."



About Vricon



Vricon, a joint venture between DigitalGlobe and Saab, serves the global

professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D

visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For

further information, visit www.vricon.com.



Craig Brower



Vricon

703-283-4588

craig.brower(at)vricon.com







