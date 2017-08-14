2018 World Salt Symposium

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Groundbreaking Evidence on Salt and Health to be presented



Naples, FL, USA, Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tenth World Salt

Symposium will be held June 19-21, 2018 in Park City, Utah, and will feature

nearly 100 presentations from around the globe covering all topics related to

salt. Starting in the 1960's, people from around the world have gathered to

share information on the health benefits and uses of salt, salt mining

practices, and solar salt production. The last such meeting was held in Beijing,

China in 2009. The extended period between these conferences ensures a far-

reaching and inclusive technical content. This is, without doubt, the most

important international meeting focused on the subject of salt.



The Tenth World Salt Symposium is organized by the Salt Institute, in

cooperation with several other salt organizations around the world. The World

Salt Symposium focuses on the latest research and development in the

international salt sector. It covers a wide spectrum of subjects, embracing the

science, engineering, technology, economics and history of all forms of sodium

chloride salt and their uses. As a broad international platform, the 2018 World

Salt Symposium will enable researchers, producers and users of salt to become

acquainted with the latest developments and technologies in this important

industrial area.



Groundbreaking Evidence on Salt and Health



In the field of Salt and Health, we are pleased to announce that the following

world-renowned experts, who have made unparalleled contributions to the field,

have already committed to be keynote speakers at the upcoming symposium:



* Dr. Michael Alderman, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is editor of the

American Journal of Hypertension, a fellow of the American College of

Physicians, a member of the Association of American Physicians, and a past



president of both the American Society of Hypertension and the International

Society of Hypertension.

* Dr. David McCarron, Research Associate in the Department of Nutrition,

University of California-Davis and former Head of the Nephrology Division at

Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. McCarron is a Fellow in the American

College of Physicians and the AHA Council for High Blood Pressure Research.

Dr. McCarron is the Chair of the Medical Nutrition Council of the American

Society of Nutrition and a member of its Board of Directors.

* Dr. Andrew Mente, Principal Investigator for the Epidemiology program at the

Population Health Research Institute in Canada.

* Dr. Suzanne Oparil, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Professor of Cell,

Developmental and Integrative Biology, Section Chief of Vascular Biology and

Hypertension and Director of the Vascular Biology and Hypertension Program

of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease in the Department of Medicine at

the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

* Dr. Jan Staessen, head of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Epidemiology in

the Biomedical Sciences Group at KU Leuven University in Copenhagen.







In the field of Salt and Health we will also have special sessions with iodine

experts.



Salt Production Sessions



The Salt Production track of the symposium will cover a broad range of topics

relating to all aspects of salt production, including mine safety, history of

salt production, solar salt issues and possibilities for value added products in

the salt marketplace. More than 60 papers will be presented in podium sessions

and poster sessions, along with discussion sessions on safety topics. This will

make the World Salt Symposium the global forum of choice for discussions on salt

production.



Salt and the Environment



The Salt and the Environment track of the symposium will cover several topics

that include a number of sessions and keynotes on the benefits of technological

developments to the use of rock salt in winter maintenance and how these

developments move forward the concept of safe and sustainable snowfighting.

Additionally, several sessions will look at ways in which the salt production

industry has worked to ensure that the various processes of producing salt also

provide substantial environmental benefits.



"We are pleased to bring the World Salt Symposium back to the United States and

to host this important event. The Salt Institute is also happy to announce that

we have made our 55-year-old World Salt Symposia archive available on a new

website that will serve as a permanent and public archive of all past and future

papers presented at World Salt Symposia," said Lori Roman, President of the Salt

Institute.



With over 300 flights arriving daily on nine airlines, Salt Lake City

International Airport is just 45 minutes from Park City. Park City, Utah, is

known for summer and winter beauty as well as its world renowned skiing, the

Sundance Film Festival which draws celebrities from around the world, or the

Utah Olympic Park. But summer time visitors can also experience the beautiful

mountains, national parks, lakes, waterfalls and rivers which surround Park

City. Registration, hotel and meeting agenda is available online

at http://www.worldsaltsymposium.org/next-symposium/.



-30-



The Salt Institute is a North American based non-profit trade association

dedicated to advancing the many benefits of salt, particularly to ensure winter

roadway safety, quality water and healthy nutrition.



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3839002-a53b-

4984-8126-92572bed3cb8



Jorge Amselle

Salt Institute

239-231-3305

jorge(at)saltinstitute.org









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Salt Institute via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.saltinstitute.org/



PressRelease by

Salt Institute

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/14/2017 - 19:39

Language: English

News-ID 556451

Character count: 6752

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Salt Institute

Stadt: Naples





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease