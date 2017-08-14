(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Groundbreaking Evidence on Salt and Health to be presented
Naples, FL, USA, Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tenth World Salt
Symposium will be held June 19-21, 2018 in Park City, Utah, and will feature
nearly 100 presentations from around the globe covering all topics related to
salt. Starting in the 1960's, people from around the world have gathered to
share information on the health benefits and uses of salt, salt mining
practices, and solar salt production. The last such meeting was held in Beijing,
China in 2009. The extended period between these conferences ensures a far-
reaching and inclusive technical content. This is, without doubt, the most
important international meeting focused on the subject of salt.
The Tenth World Salt Symposium is organized by the Salt Institute, in
cooperation with several other salt organizations around the world. The World
Salt Symposium focuses on the latest research and development in the
international salt sector. It covers a wide spectrum of subjects, embracing the
science, engineering, technology, economics and history of all forms of sodium
chloride salt and their uses. As a broad international platform, the 2018 World
Salt Symposium will enable researchers, producers and users of salt to become
acquainted with the latest developments and technologies in this important
industrial area.
Groundbreaking Evidence on Salt and Health
In the field of Salt and Health, we are pleased to announce that the following
world-renowned experts, who have made unparalleled contributions to the field,
have already committed to be keynote speakers at the upcoming symposium:
* Dr. Michael Alderman, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is editor of the
American Journal of Hypertension, a fellow of the American College of
Physicians, a member of the Association of American Physicians, and a past
president of both the American Society of Hypertension and the International
Society of Hypertension.
* Dr. David McCarron, Research Associate in the Department of Nutrition,
University of California-Davis and former Head of the Nephrology Division at
Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. McCarron is a Fellow in the American
College of Physicians and the AHA Council for High Blood Pressure Research.
Dr. McCarron is the Chair of the Medical Nutrition Council of the American
Society of Nutrition and a member of its Board of Directors.
* Dr. Andrew Mente, Principal Investigator for the Epidemiology program at the
Population Health Research Institute in Canada.
* Dr. Suzanne Oparil, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Professor of Cell,
Developmental and Integrative Biology, Section Chief of Vascular Biology and
Hypertension and Director of the Vascular Biology and Hypertension Program
of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease in the Department of Medicine at
the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
* Dr. Jan Staessen, head of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Epidemiology in
the Biomedical Sciences Group at KU Leuven University in Copenhagen.
In the field of Salt and Health we will also have special sessions with iodine
experts.
Salt Production Sessions
The Salt Production track of the symposium will cover a broad range of topics
relating to all aspects of salt production, including mine safety, history of
salt production, solar salt issues and possibilities for value added products in
the salt marketplace. More than 60 papers will be presented in podium sessions
and poster sessions, along with discussion sessions on safety topics. This will
make the World Salt Symposium the global forum of choice for discussions on salt
production.
Salt and the Environment
The Salt and the Environment track of the symposium will cover several topics
that include a number of sessions and keynotes on the benefits of technological
developments to the use of rock salt in winter maintenance and how these
developments move forward the concept of safe and sustainable snowfighting.
Additionally, several sessions will look at ways in which the salt production
industry has worked to ensure that the various processes of producing salt also
provide substantial environmental benefits.
"We are pleased to bring the World Salt Symposium back to the United States and
to host this important event. The Salt Institute is also happy to announce that
we have made our 55-year-old World Salt Symposia archive available on a new
website that will serve as a permanent and public archive of all past and future
papers presented at World Salt Symposia," said Lori Roman, President of the Salt
Institute.
With over 300 flights arriving daily on nine airlines, Salt Lake City
International Airport is just 45 minutes from Park City. Park City, Utah, is
known for summer and winter beauty as well as its world renowned skiing, the
Sundance Film Festival which draws celebrities from around the world, or the
Utah Olympic Park. But summer time visitors can also experience the beautiful
mountains, national parks, lakes, waterfalls and rivers which surround Park
City. Registration, hotel and meeting agenda is available online
at http://www.worldsaltsymposium.org/next-symposium/.
The Salt Institute is a North American based non-profit trade association
dedicated to advancing the many benefits of salt, particularly to ensure winter
roadway safety, quality water and healthy nutrition.
Jorge Amselle
Salt Institute
239-231-3305
jorge(at)saltinstitute.org
