Ossur Hf : Össur hf. initiates a new share buyback program

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 59/2017

Reykjavík, 14 August 2017



Össur hf. has decided to initiate a new share buyback program (the "Program")

tomorrow, 15 August 2017, which will replace the share buyback program that was

that completed on 11 August 2017. The Program will be carried out in accordance

with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on

market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission's delegated regulation 2016/1052. The

purpose of the Program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the

capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the

Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The Company may purchase up to

5,000,000 shares under the Program, corresponding to 1.1% of the current share

capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the Program shall

not exceed USD 10 million (approx. DKK 63 million). The daily purchase shall not

exceed 25% of the average volume in the 20 trading days before the purchase on

the regulated market where the transaction is carried out. The purchase price

shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest

current independent bid, whichever is higher, on the regulated market where the

transaction is carried out. The Program will be managed by Nordea, which shall

make its trading decisions independently and without influence by the Company

with regard to the timing of the purchases. The Company's purchases under the

Program shall be disclosed in accordance with law and regulations. The Program

will end no later than 31 July 2018, but the Company is entitled to discontinue

the Program at any time.



The Company also reserves the right to buy back shares in block trades outside

the Program with the aim to maintain net interest bearing debt at 1.0x - 2.0x to



EBITDA. Such transactions will only be made in "open windows", i.e. within six

weeks from the publication of the Company's financial results, and when no

insider information is available. Such transactions will be announced

immediately after they have been carried out.



According to an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in March

2015, the Company is allowed to purchase own shares of up to 10% of the

Company's share capital as it stands each time. The authorization states that

the purchase price shall not be higher than the price of the last independent

trade or the highest current independent bid, whichever is higher, on the

regulated market where the transaction is carried out. The authorization is

valid until 12 March 2020.



Contact persons:



Jón Sigurðsson, President & CEO Tel:

+354 515 1300

Sveinn Sölvason, CFO

Tel: +354 515 1300

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at the

following web-site: http://www.ossur.com/investormailings



About Össur Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics

that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on

improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies

within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized

"Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product

development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position

in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered

via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in

Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with

additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com



Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes "forward-looking

statements" which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by these

statements. Össur hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update

these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring

after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press

release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this

cautionary statement







