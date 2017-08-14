SFL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) ("Ship Finance" or the "Company")
announces that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September
22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated
information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on
the Company's website at www.shipfinance.bm and in the attached links below.
August 14, 2017
The Board of Directors
Ship Finance International Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
About Ship Finance
Ship Finance International Limited has an unprecedented track record in the
maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every
quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of around 70 vessels is split between
tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship Finance's long
term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and
significant growth in the asset base over time.
More information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are
based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further
assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical
operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were
reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve
or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.
Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to
differ materially from those discussed in this presentation include the strength
of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including
fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the
tanker market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and
worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating
expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in
governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities,
potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and
international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due
to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from
time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States
Securities and Exchange Commission.
2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F:
http://hugin.info/134876/R/2127097/812222.pdf
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017 :
http://hugin.info/134876/R/2127097/812221.pdf
