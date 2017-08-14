SFL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) ("Ship Finance" or the "Company")

announces that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September

22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated

information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on

the Company's website at www.shipfinance.bm and in the attached links below.



August 14, 2017

The Board of Directors

Ship Finance International Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda





About Ship Finance

Ship Finance International Limited has an unprecedented track record in the

maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every

quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of around 70 vessels is split between

tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship Finance's long

term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and

significant growth in the asset base over time.

More information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are

based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further

assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical

operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were

reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and

are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve

or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to

differ materially from those discussed in this presentation include the strength



of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including

fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the

tanker market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and

worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating

expenses including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in

governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities,

potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and

international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due

to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from

time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States

Securities and Exchange Commission.



2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F:

http://hugin.info/134876/R/2127097/812222.pdf



Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017 :

http://hugin.info/134876/R/2127097/812221.pdf







