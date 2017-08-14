Black Butte Copper Project Achieves Major Milestone

Advances into Next Step of the Permitting Process after Receiving Complete and Compliant Notification

(firmenpresse) - WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MONTANA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Tintina Resources, Inc. ("Tintina" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAU)(OTCQB: TINTF) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality ("MT DEQ") that the Black Butte Copper Mine Operating Permit ("MOP") is now considered to be Complete and Compliant in accordance with all state rules and regulations relating to the operating plan of its proposed underground copper mine in Meagher County, Montana.

The permitting process now moves to the development of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Study (EIS). The selection of an independent and third party EIS contractor and issuance of a draft Mine Operating Permit are in the final stages and the EIS is expected to commence within the next 30 days. The EIS process, scheduled to take approximately twelve months, will include public input through the public comment process and will be a comprehensive analysis of project alternatives as required under the Montana Environmental Policy Act ("MEPA"). In addition, the Company is required to obtain other state operating permits including a Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES) permit, an Air Quality permit, and a Public Water Supply permit. The Company will also complete a Hard Rock Mining Impact Plan as required by Montana statute. A Federal Clean Water Act 404 permit is also currently in process. Upon completion, the Company's goal is that the EIS will result in a Final Record of Decision allowing construction and development of this underground mine on private ranch land in Meagher County.

A summary of the MOP can be found on our website along with a 3D animation of the planned project showing what the site will look like before and during mining operations as well as after reclamation. The proposed underground mine, located 15 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, is designed to provide economic opportunity to Central Montana while fully protecting the Smith River Watershed:

John Shanahan, CEO stated, "This has been a long and involved process, and we now can clearly demonstrate that the development and operation of this state-of-the-art project meets and exceeds all state rules and regulations. Our objective is very clear; to responsibly develop this project and provide both economic opportunity and complete protection of the environment. The ongoing support and vision of our major shareholder, Sandfire Resources, along with the unwavering support of White Sulphur Springs and surrounding communities has made this all possible. We also gratefully thank the Montana DEQ for their thorough and exacting review."

Jerry Zieg, VP of Exploration closed by stating, "This is a real milestone for Tintina, the Black Butte Copper Project, and the residents of Meagher County and surrounding counties. Everyone has worked diligently for years, both managing and carrying out extensive supporting studies, and communicating their constant and strong support for the project. The Tintina team, both staff and third party contractors, are leading the world in showing how to build a mine which will exceed regulations at all levels in true comprehensive environmental protection while providing a much needed economic boon to the state of Montana. All of us can be very proud of this accomplishment."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's plans for advancing the Black Butte Copper Project, including plans for tailings and water management and the MOP application and expected outcomes. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company's plans for tailings and water management will be implemented as expected and will have the intended benefits and that the results of exploration and development activities are consistent with management's expectations. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to Tintina's operation as a mineral exploration and development company and the Black Butte Copper Project that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including that results of exploration and development activities will not be consistent with management's expectations, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals or financing, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the risk of accidents, labor disputes, inclement or hazardous weather conditions, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, ground control problems, earthquakes, flooding and all of the other risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities and the operation of a producing mine. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Tintina does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Certain disclosures in this document constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation.

