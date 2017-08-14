Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Announces Agreement to Sell 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics
company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the
management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced an
agreement to sell 2,500,000 ordinary shares to BTIG, LLC as underwriter in an
underwritten public offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form
S-3. In addition, Oxford Immunotec has granted BTIG, LLC, the sole underwriter
of the offering, an option to purchase up to 375,000 additional ordinary shares.
Oxford Immunotec intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working
capital and general corporate purposes.
BTIG, LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering. The securities
described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration
statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:
BTIG, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 825 Third Avenue, 6th Floor, New
York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 593-7555, or by email
at EquityCapitalMarkets(at)btig.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior
to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused
on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of
underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-
SPOT(®).TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-
SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the
United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug
Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and
China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne
diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and
Immunetics. Also obtained through the acquisitions is the Company's third
product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the
Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-
SPOT.PRT test are pipeline products as part of the Company's fourth intended
product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these four
product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other
immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and
in Marlborough, Mass.
T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives,
intentions, effects on future financial and operating results, prospects for
sales of our products and other statements that are not historical facts. The
forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations,
assumptions and data available as of the date of this release and are subject to
known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including
the risks described under the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should give careful consideration
to these risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained herein
are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data
and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You
should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein,
which speak only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update
or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by
applicable law.
CONTACTS:
For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Karen Koski
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +1 (508) 556-1377
kkoski(at)oxfordimmunotec.com
Mark Klausner
Westwicke Partners
Tel: +1 (443) 213-0501
oxfordimmunotec(at)westwicke.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Oxford Immunotec via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://oxfordimmunotec.com
Date: 08/14/2017 - 22:27
Language: English
News-ID 556490
Character count: 5679
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Oxford Immunotec
Stadt: Oxfordshire
Number of hits: 47
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.