SeaBird Exploration: Second quarter 2017 presentation and webcast

15 August 2017, Limassol, Cyprus



SeaBird Exploration will present their financial results for the second quarter

of 2017 on Friday 18 August. There will be an investor presentation at 08:00

hours at SeaBird's Oslo office, 2(nd) floor, Cort Adelers gate 16, Oslo.



The presentation will be transmitted live at http://www.sbexp.com/investor-

relations.aspx and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter.



SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic

data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird

specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel

and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main

focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main

success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health,

Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high

quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements

of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of

risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are

based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These

factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of

the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those

expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



For further queries contact:



Christophe Debouvry

CEO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 22402705



or



Nils Haugestad

CFO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 22402717







More information:

http://www.sbexp.com



