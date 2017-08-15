SeaBird Exploration: Second quarter 2017 presentation and webcast

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
15 August 2017, Limassol, Cyprus
SeaBird Exploration will present their financial results for the second quarter
of 2017 on Friday 18 August. There will be an investor presentation at 08:00
hours at SeaBird's Oslo office, 2(nd) floor, Cort Adelers gate 16, Oslo.
The presentation will be transmitted live at http://www.sbexp.com/investor-
relations.aspx and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter.
SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic
data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird
specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel
and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main
focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main
success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health,
Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high
quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements
of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are
based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These
factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of
the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those
expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
For further queries contact:
Christophe Debouvry
CEO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +47 22402705
or
Nils Haugestad
CFO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +47 22402717
