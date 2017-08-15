Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 8 August 2017 - 14 August 2017

's-Hertogenbosch, 15 August 2017



In the period from 8 August 2017 until 14 August 2017 Van Lanschot Kempen has

repurchased 10,250 of its own shares. The shares were repurchased at an average

price of ?26.10 per share for a total amount of ?267,491.



These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 150,000

of own shares, which was announced on 7 June 2017. The total number of shares

repurchased to date is 65,350.



More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions

under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.







Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations(at)vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations(at)vanlanschotkempen.com







About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and

Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant

Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van

Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest

independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.



vanlanschotkempen.com



Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale,

purchase or acquisition in any other way of or subscription to any financial

instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from

performing any action.



This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a

courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail.





Share buy-back programme weekly press release:

http://hugin.info/133415/R/2127152/812251.pdf







